Years ago when Maha Music Festival first started, its founders envisioned something more than a music festival.
They talked about an event that encompassed art and culture, one that took place not in just a field with a couple stages, but in places all over the city. Their vision was of a multi-day, multi-venue, multi-medium event that both celebrated and brought together the people of Omaha.
This year’s Maha Festival does just that, and it kicks off with a nine-stop series of opening-night events.
A night of more intimate events kicks off Wednesday, before Maha’s tech conference on Thursday and the music festival — Maha’s headline event — at Stinson Park on Friday and Saturday.
Wednesday’s schedule features performances by several Omaha bands and a podcast by a world-renowned speaker.
Dream punk band See Through Dresses will play Outrspaces; that concert will be accompanied by a visual installation by Dan Crane.
Rock band Bokr Tov will perform at Grain & Mortar; that event also will feature a Coneflower Creamery pop-up.
Singer-songwriters Aly Peeler and Andrew Bailie will play an event behind Tiny House Bar, which will also host a “pup-up” from Omaha Dog Bar.
Burlesque troupe Queerniverse will put on a special dance performance at Roland Fitz and debut a new music video. DJ Crabrangucci will also perform there.
Douglas Rushkoff is one of the headlining speakers at Maha Discovery on Thursday. The night before, he’ll record an episode of his “Team Human” podcast, featuring Omaha musician Stephen Bartolomei and the Union for Contemporary Art’s Brigitte McQueen Shew.
Rushkoff was named one of the “world’s 10 most influential intellectuals” by MIT, and he has written several books about humanity in the digital age.
Maha Opening Night schedule
Music from Aly Peeler and Andrew Bailie
When: 5-9 p.m. (music 6:30-7:15 p.m.)
Where: Tiny House Bar, 1411 S. 13th St.
Music from Bokr Tov
When: 5-8 p.m. (music at 7 p.m.; refreshments while supplies last)
Where: Grain & Mortar and Vincent Outfitting, 1414 S. 13th St.
Pop-Up Artist Market + mobile glass blowing demonstrations
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Amplify Arts, 1419 S. 13th St., Suite 103
Queerniverse performance
When: 6:30-10 p.m.
Where: Roland Fitz, 1433 S. 13th St.
“Team Human” podcast recording
When: 7-9 p.m.
Where: Archetype Coffee, 1419 S. 13th St.
Music from See Through Dresses with And How
When: 8 p.m.-midnight
Where: OutrSpaces, 1258 S. 13th St.
Tickets: $10 at mahafestival.com or the door
