This is a first.
In its decade-long history, Maha Festival has never sold out its event before the day of the show.
It did sell out for Modest Mouse in 2015, but tickets were still available the morning of the show.
Now we're in new territory. This year, rapper and pop singer Lizzo will headline the two-day fest and Matt and Kim, Oh Sees and others round out the lineup; Saturday's music event is sold out.
But you can still get tickets.
While single-day passes for Saturday and two-day passes are gone, you can purchase tickets for Friday to see Jenny Lewis, Courtney Barnett and others.
Tickets are available at mahafestival.com. Friday-only passes are $45. If you wait until the day of the show, Friday passes are $55.
And with some digging, clever searching or outright begging, you could still get tickets to Saturday, too.
Find a friend with an extra. Announce you're looking for tickets and have money to spend on social media. Dig around for giveaways. Or head to the official Maha Festival 2019 event page on Facebook, where several people have posted that they have extra tickets to sell.
