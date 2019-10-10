Rock ’n’ roll and politics — and a whole lot of killer rock artifacts — meet in a new exhibit at the Durham Museum.
“Louder Than Words: Rock, Power & Politics” debuts Saturday at the museum, but I got to check it out early.
Forgive me for how long I stood slack-jawed while staring at Joe Strummer’s guitar, Chuck Berry’s handwritten lyrics to “School Days,” Odetta’s acoustic guitar and even the hat Rod Stewart wore on the cover of “A Night on the Town.” (I’m a fan, OK?)
The exhibit, which runs through Feb. 2, was unbelievably cool. And educational, too. (But more on that later.)
Naming all the things that are in the exhibit would take too long, but count me impressed by Pete Seeger’s banjo head, Bob Dylan’s lyrics to “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” Johnny Cash’s shirt (black, of course), John Lennon’s “War Is Over” T-shirt, Stevie Wonder’s sunglasses, Chrissie Hynde’s guitar, Madonna’s jewelry, Sid Vicious’ “God Save the Queen” T-shirt, the actual letter releasing Ice-T from his record contract after he released “Cop Killer,” a massive display of The Village People’s costumes and the jacket Bono wore during U2’s iconic Super Bowl halftime show.
Joe Strummer's guitar is a part of "Louder Than Words."
For a Clash fan, Strummer’s guitar — a horribly battered Telecaster complete with rubbed-off paint, fading stickers and a set list taped to the side — was simply amazing to see in person.
But remember how it’s about politics and protest? Every item on display (those I mentioned earlier and many, many more) ties into American history.
The exhibit is actually arranged in chronological order by president, starting with Dwight Eisenhower and running all the way through Donald Trump, a relatively new addition to the display. (So new, in fact, that when the Durham booked the exhibit, Trump’s section hadn’t yet been added.)
Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics to "The Times They Are a-Changin'" are on display at the Durham Museum.
Each section names the president’s campaign song (say, “Nixon’s the One” or “Don’t Stop”), gives bullet points on what was happening in the country at the time and even tells you the top five songs when the president was sworn in. (The No. 1 when Jimmy Carter took the oath was “I Wish” by Stevie Wonder.)
Throughout the show, videos featuring old newscasts and famous musicians talking about the power of music play, mixing both classic and current songs into the experience.
Several interactive displays were also really cool. One organized political songs by decade, giving historical context to each and letting you listen by tapping the screen. Another showed off how protest music impacted history around the world. Still another featured three kiosks (complete with headphones) to peruse music, interviews and documentaries related to the entire exhibit.
It is really cool, which is no surprise considering it comes from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Newseum.
As I walked through the exhibit, I couldn’t help but think of what Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello said in an intro video playing at the front of the display.
“One hundred percent of music is political,” he said. “Music either supports the status quo or challenges the status quo.”
(Morello would know. He graduated with honors from Harvard with a degree in political science, and his band, Rage, specializes in rock ’n’ roll protest.)
Anyway, he’s right. Music is powerful stuff, and it has created real change throughout our history.
And in case you’re worried, “Louder Than Words” has a lot to say, but it does not take sides. It’s about all kinds of music and all kinds of politics.
It’ll be wildly fascinating for fans of either — amazing rock ’n’ roll artifacts for the music fans, and educational entries for every president since Eisenhower.
If you care about music or American history on any level, you’ll find a lot to love.
Close
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Alan Jackson performs at the CHI Health Center on Friday night. He finally played Omaha almost a year after his originally scheduled date.
Matt and Kim touch fingers during their performance at the 2019 Maha Festival at Stinson Park in Omaha.
The Backstreet Boys play to a sold-out crowd of more than 13,000 at Omaha’s CHI Health Center on Sunday night.
Ringo Starr performs with His All Starr Band — Steve Lukather, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Rolie, Colin Hay — at Stir Cove on Friday.
Lizzo performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Lizzo performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Kim of Matt and Kim performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Matt of Matt and Kim performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Fans mosh as Thee Oh Sees play during the Maha Festival on Saturday in Omaha.
Australian artist Courtney Barnett performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Courtney Barnett performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 16.
Artist Jenny Lewis performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Jenny Lewis performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 16.
Behemoth's Nergal plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Jim Root plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Jim Root plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at The Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
Method Man of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Friday night.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on July 19, 2019.
Country singer Margo Price performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on July 19, 2019.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven sings during his performance at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul perform at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul perform at Memorial Park on Friday.
Patrick Monahan of Train performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Patrick Monahan of Train performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Fans went crazy for Goo Goo Dolls and Train at a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar behind his head with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Bill Kelliher performs with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove ] June 13, 2019.
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove ] June 13, 2019.
Todd Fink of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Clark Baechle of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Graham Ulciny of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Dapose of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Dwight Yoakam races the rain during a set at Stir Cove in front of almost 3,000 fans.
Dwight Yoakam races the rain during a set at Stir Cove in front of almost 3,000 fans.
Cher performs for a sold-out audience at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 14, 2019.
Cher brought her timeless stage show to Omaha, performing a sold-out concert Tuesday at CHI Health Center.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Country star Alan Jackson performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on Sept. 13, 2019.
Alan Jackson performs at the CHI Health Center on Friday night. He finally played Omaha almost a year after his originally scheduled date.
Matt and Kim touch fingers during their performance at the 2019 Maha Festival at Stinson Park in Omaha.
The Backstreet Boys play to a sold-out crowd of more than 13,000 at Omaha’s CHI Health Center on Sunday night.
Ringo Starr performs with His All Starr Band — Steve Lukather, Hamish Stuart, Gregg Rolie, Colin Hay — at Stir Cove on Friday.
Lizzo performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Lizzo performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Kim of Matt and Kim performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Matt of Matt and Kim performs during the Maha Festival on Saturday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Fans mosh as Thee Oh Sees play during the Maha Festival on Saturday in Omaha.
Australian artist Courtney Barnett performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Courtney Barnett performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 16.
Artist Jenny Lewis performs during the Maha Festival on Friday at Stinson Park in Omaha.
Jenny Lewis performs at Maha Festival at Stinson Park on Aug. 16.
Behemoth's Nergal plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Jim Root plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Slipknot's Jim Root plays during the knotfest roadshow tour stop on Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at The Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
Jason Isbell performs with his band, The 400 Unit, at the Waiting Room Outdoors on Aug. 4, 2019.
RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
Method Man of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
RZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs on Aug. 1, 2019.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform with Tenacious D at Pinewood Bowl in Lincoln.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Rapper Cardi B performs at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on July 26, 2019.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at the CHI Health Center Omaha on Friday night.
Country star Chris Stapleton performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on July 19, 2019.
Country singer Margo Price performs at CHI Health Center Omaha on July 19, 2019.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Chris Isaak performs at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven sings during his performance at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul perform at Memorial Park on Friday.
Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul perform at Memorial Park on Friday.
Patrick Monahan of Train performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Patrick Monahan of Train performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Fans went crazy for Goo Goo Dolls and Train at a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Robby Takac of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls performs to a sold-out Stir Cove on June 25, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar behind his head with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Bill Kelliher performs with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Brent Hinds plays guitar with Mastodon at Stir Cove on June 13, 2019.
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove ] June 13, 2019.
Claudio Sanchez performs with Coheed and Cambria at Stir Cove ] June 13, 2019.
Todd Fink of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Clark Baechle of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Graham Ulciny of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Dapose of The Faint performs at The Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha on May 24, 2019.
Dwight Yoakam races the rain during a set at Stir Cove in front of almost 3,000 fans.
Dwight Yoakam races the rain during a set at Stir Cove in front of almost 3,000 fans.
Cher performs for a sold-out audience at CHI Health Center Omaha on May 14, 2019.
Cher brought her timeless stage show to Omaha, performing a sold-out concert Tuesday at CHI Health Center.