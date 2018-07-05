Omahan Michael “Gooch” Gurciullo was a musician in Las Vegas for many years.
Now he provides a bit of Vegas for Omaha audiences.
Gooch & His Las Vegas Big Band will be the headliner for this year’s first Jazz on the Green, the summer concert series at Turner Park, in Midtown Crossing near 31st and Farnam Streets.
A singer and trumpet player, Gurciullo performed with a Rat Pack tribute show and the Lon Bronson All-Star Band, among other Vegas gigs. He came back to Omaha in 2008 and formed a 17-member group that plays throughout the city, including regular appearances at the Ozone Lounge at Anthony’s Steakhouse. The group has recorded two big-band albums and is working on a third.
Gurciullo also tours the country with The Official Blues Brothers Review. He attended North Texas State University, a school noted for its jazz education. After college, he toured as a soloist with the Glenn Miller Orchestra and founded the Monterey Jazz Orchestra, which played at Clint Eastwood’s Mission Ranch in Carmel, California.
Vocalist and pianist Christine Hitt will be the special guest performer with Gooch’s band for Jazz on the Green in honor of the group’s 10th anniversary. She has been a backup singer for Marilyn McCoo (formerly of The Fifth Dimension) and Darius Rucker, has been a member of The Confidentials and has done a number of commercial jingles.
She also has taught vocal and instrumental jazz at Washington University, Webster University and North Dakota State University, among other schools, and was the director of instrumental music at Iowa Western Community College.
Her latest album is “Magical Kite,” recorded at Capitol Studios.
