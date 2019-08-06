Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert plans to declare the day in honor of JoJo, according to her publicist.
Siwa, 16, was born in Omaha to parents Tom and Jess Siwa.
JoJo appeared on “Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition” when she was just 10 years old, and that led to two seasons as a star of “Dance Moms.” Eventually, she appeared in multiple shows and movies on Nickelodeon.
Now, she’s a social media star with a massive following that includes more than 10 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 8 million followers on Instagram.
JoJo’s line of giant, brightly colored hair bows might be why parents know her best. They’re sold at numerous retailers along with other accessories, clothes, books and toys, and they stem from the teen’s love of bright colors and glitter.
Released in 2017, her pop song “Boomerang” became a massive hit, earning more than 680 million views on YouTube and a platinum certification. Siwa’s latest EP, “Celebrate,” was released earlier this year with songs such as “It’s Time To Celebrate,” “#1U,” “Worldwide Party” and “Bop!”
JoJo’s 80-city “D.R.E.A.M.” tour will also come to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Aug. 24. Tickets to both Nebraska performances are available via Ticketmaster.
JoJo Siwa dances during a surprise appearance at Wheeler Elementary School.
