Back in the era of parachute pants and Valley girls, a young man in his 20s from Blair, Nebraska, was the king of Omaha-area popular-music radio.
Scott O’Hanlon, who worked under the moniker “Hot Scott,” handled the key 7 p.m. to midnight shift on KQKQ — Sweet 98 during the late ’80s and early ’90s, spinning pop music in the pre-grunge erathat echoed out of the boom box speakers and car stereos of Omaha teens as they did their homework or cruised Dodge Street.
“He was fearless. He wasn’t scared to be on the radio with potentially hundreds of thousands of people listening,” said Jay Tweedy of Phoenix, a longtime friend and co-worker. “He loved entertaining, you could tell.”
O’Hanlon died Sunday of a heart attack in California, where he moved after leaving Omaha in the 1990s. He was 53.
Many Omahans now in middle age associate Hot Scott with “Sprite Night,” hugely popular teen dance parties at Peony Park.
“I was young. ... I started that gig when I had just turned 20,” O’Hanlon said in a 2014 World-Herald story. “I was only slightly older than the crowd I was performing for.”
Chrissy Briggs became friends with O’Hanlon in the early 1980s. She said he was a charismatic person who knew how to fire up the “Sprite Night” crowd.
She said he would dance onstage to the songs he played, and would shout to the crowd, asking for song requests.
The teens would shout back.
“He would get the crowd going,” she said. “He was just larger than life.”
O’Hanlon had a wide circle of friends, she said, and loved inviting people to his big apartment in northwest Omaha where he would fix pasta or grill some meat.
California-born O’Hanlon spent the first few years of his life in the Los Angeles suburb of Hawthorne before moving to Blair in 1974 with his mother and his stepfather, Michael O’Hanlon.
In Blair, he was active in high school drama and choir. He was charismatic and very popular, Michael O’Hanlon said.
The family lived across the street from Blair High School. Michael O’Hanlon remembers Scott was grounded at some point and confined to his room.
“His bedroom windows were right by the sidewalk,” O’Hanlon said Tuesday. “He put a sign in the window, ‘being held hostage. Help!’ ... All the kids kept putting yellow ribbons on our tree.”
Tweedy met O’Hanlon in high school in Blair in the early 1980s.
“We always knew Scott was going to be something,” Tweedy said. “He was out there. He was definitely going to win the award for most likely to make you laugh.”
In 1983, at age 17, he tried out for Sweet 98’s “Supermouth” contest, where the winner would get a year-long on-air shift for music station then based in Council Bluffs.
He had a 30-second on-air audition. Tweedy recalled that his routine poked fun at Blair “celebrating the installation of the third electronic streetlight.”
He won. As part of the deal he also got a new Pontiac Firebird, a grown-up salary and a west Omaha apartment.After his year was up, the station hired him permanently as Hot Scott.
Eventually, he worked a 7 p.m. to midnight shift. For a station like Sweet 98 and its contemporary-hit-radio format “nights are huge. That is where you attract an enormous amount of teen audience,” said Tweedy, who followed his friend to work at the station, becoming the DJ known as “J.T.”
Hot Scott became well-known around Omaha, leading teens at Rosenblatt Stadium in a pledge to say no to drugs and alcohol, giving motivational talks at schools and riding an elephant through downtown for the circus with then-Gov. Kay Orr.
And there was the hugely popular Sprite Night, held on Peony Park’s outdoor Royal Grove dance floor on Thursdays. O’Hanlon would travel to Peony Park in a limousine with contest winners and entertain the crowd with the best of late-1980s pop music.
But Sprite Night dances came under criticism. Neighbors hated the events, citing noise, fighting and underage drinking. Peony Park’s management canceled it in June 1991.
A little over two months later, Nirvana released “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” Sweet 98-style pop wasn’t so popular anymore. In February 1992, the station replaced almost its entire on-air lineup, saying a market study showed listeners found the announcers were “getting old and stale.” O’Hanlon was out the door despite his continued popularity. He was 26.
O’Hanlon eventually moved back to California and later became director of marketing, advertising and public relations at the Waterfront Beach Resort in Huntington Beach.
In 2013, Omaha musician Matt Whipkey reached out to O’Hanlon for help in researching what would become Whipkey’s concept double album “Penny Park: Omaha, NE: Summer 1989,” with 21 songs about being young in Omaha during that era.
“He gave me a lot of background,” Whipkey said. “He was super nice about it. He didn’t have to get back to me.”
“He was encouraging and that was great,” Whipkey said. “That’s what … an artist needs to hear when he embarks on such a thing.”
World-Herald staff writer Michael O’Connor contributed to this report.
