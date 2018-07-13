Incubus has been on a tear.
After a span of six years without a new record, the alt rock band bounced back with "8," a collection of hard-charging new tracks released last year.
And now the band is on the road, playing those songs and plenty of favorites. Incubus' tour brings the band to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Sioux City on Saturday. (Get tickets here.)
Before the show, I chatted up drummer Jose Pasillas about the new record, working with Skrillex and what taking a break did for their music.
Q: It's been about a year since the record came out. Are there any songs that are really fun to play?
A: It's funny. This entire record is really fun to play. I can't say that for all of our records.
"No Fun" is super fun to play. "State of the Art" is one of my favorites. Even "Nimble." They're all just super energetic songs. It's been a blast going out and playing.
Q: So, Skrillex ended up producing the album, and it's really cool. It's not like most people would expect. How did that happen?
A: When Skrillex sort of came in, we were done. We were 90 percent of the way done. Mike has been friends with Sonny for a long time. Mike was having lunch with him. Mike was on the way to studio. Sonny wanted to come and listen to it. He came and I think we played him the whole record.
This song, "Familiar Faces," to us was a great album track. It was nothing that was jumping out at us. Sonny was like, "You should do this and do that." He's so talented and so quick. He had all these ideas. "You mind if I just mess with it?"
An hour later, he came back. "Check it out." He edited a couple of parts, took out the prechoruses and remixed it.
We thought, "This is really really cool." We were flying to Island and Spotify to showcase some of the songs. We had four or five songs we were plying, and that song was one of them. It really stuck out out of the bunch. It was more colorful. We said, "Man, we gotta see if he'll do this for a few more songs." It was the tiniest window ever for him to have any sort of space for us, but he ended up doing the whole thing. It really was the icing on the cake.
Q: I think "8" has the same sonic diversity you guys have always had. Where does that come from?
A: I think so. We're just a diverse band. All of us like a lot of genres of music. The goal for us in music is to try something different; Make music that's new and colorful. The chemistry we have, you can't really define and can't really plan. It's just our chemical makeup, which is why it is just so fun.
(The songs) are all so different even from song to song. It's just our DNA. To me, that's perfect. It keeps it fresh for all of us.
Q: The new album came out quite a bit after "If Not Now, When." Why so long?
A: It had been a lot of years. We had just been hitting it hard for 20-plus years. We were sort of burnt out. Sort of tired of each other. We just needed to live a little. We took some time apart.
To be honest, I didn't really know if we'd get back together. We were taking some time off indefinitely to see what happens. We still kept in contact. Our friendship was still there.
We all did our own thing and slowly stated talking. "It'd be cool to start messing around. We had dinner and started talking about it. A few days later, we had an opportunity to go into one of Hans Zimmer's studios. Mike had worked with him.
So that led to the EP we did in 2015. Then we started writing "8." That snowballed kind of quickly. Once we got in the studio, the spark was there again. We're still kinda feeling it. We're still playing a lot of concerts. Still touring behind this record. And we're excited to write new music.
Q: Is it wild to think it's been 20 years since "S.C.I.E.N.C.E." came out?
A: Man, it's gonna be the 20-year mark for "Make Yourself," too. So it's just kinda nuts. But it's really, really cool looking back. It's been such a fun ride.
From inside the band, it isn't so different. We still do the stuff we've always done. We write music. We record it. We tour behind it. We've been lucky that we've built a successful following so we can do that. We don't have to sell records.
But putting out music is different. Do we need a full record? Do we do singles? Do we do EPs? It's constantly evolving. It's also exciting now. All the standards are different.
It's an exciting time for us. We're gonna get together after this summer and start writing new music.
