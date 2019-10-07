Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay will play the Orpheum Theater in 2019.

Country music duo Dan + Shay will perform in Omaha in the spring as part of their Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour.

The concert will be April 18 at CHI Health Center Omaha.

The tour will kick off March 6 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, and conclude Oct. 31 at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.

American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning at noon Monday through 10 p.m. Thursday. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

Dan + Shay, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, made the announcement days after unveiling a collaboration with pop star Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours.” The duo have put out three chart-topping singles: “Tequila,” “Speechless” and “All To Myself.”

