Chance the Rapper has postponed his Omaha concert.
Scheduled for Oct. 27 at CHI Health Center Omaha, the show will be made up at a later date. A rescheduled date has not yet been announced.
The breakout rap star announced the postponement on Instagram, and it included other stops on the tour.
"I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work," Chance the Rapper said on Instagram.
Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.
I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc. But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most. At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time. Tour kicks off Jan. 15th and you can still get tix or your refund if you are unavailable at chanceraps.com & a few of the shows are still being rescheduled as well so stay tuned. I love you guys AND LITERALLY CANT WAIT FOR U TO WITNESS THIS SHOW 🙏🏾🙏🏾 SIDENOTE: 9/28 CHICAGO AT UNITED CENTER IS STILL ON AS WELL AS “LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL FEST” “IHEART MUSIC FEST” & “MIAMI POP BEACH FEST! ❤️
His new album, “The Big Day,” is all about love, and it’s centered on the rap sensation’s recent marriage and features guest appearances from Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, John Legend, Nicki Minaj and lots more.
It has received glowing reviews much like his previous release, “Coloring Book.”
“Coloring Book” provided the smooth-tongued Chicago rapper with his breakout. The 2016 album won three Grammys, sent him on a sold-out tour (which stopped in Omaha), landed him a hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live” and made him a Lollapalooza headliner.
