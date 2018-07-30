Cirque Musica - Wonderland

Cirque Musica's "Wonderland" will come to CenturyLink Center on Nov. 30.

 TRACEY BROWN PHOTOGRAPHY

A full symphony orchestra. A circus performance. Holiday music.

That's one big way to ring in the holidays, and Cirque Musica will bring it all to CenturyLink Center on Nov. 30 with its show, "Wonderland."

Similar to Cirque du Soleil, Cirque Musica features acrobats, aerialists and other circus athletes set to music.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

