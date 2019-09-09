Bob Dylan

In this 2012 photo, Bob Dylan performs in Los Angeles. Dylan will perform at Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena in October.

 CHRIS PIZZELLO/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bob Dylan and His Band will make a stop in Lincoln next month.

Dylan will perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Oct. 19.

The singer-songwriter played in Omaha in October 2017. The last time he was in Lincoln was 2016 at the Pinewood Bowl. 

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Prices start at $58.

Kelsey covers health and fitness for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @kels2. Phone: 402-444-3100.

