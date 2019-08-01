The streets of downtown will thrum with the sound of the blues.

Howard Street will feel a little more like Beale Street this weekend when In the Market for Blues comes to the Old Market and Downtown.

The annual blues festival will feature more than 40 acts playing a dozen venues on Saturday.

Notable acts playing the fest include Mississippi band Shawn Holt and the Teardrops (Holt is the son of the late Magic Slim), Ohio bluesman Eric Jerardi and Brazilian-based (but Chicago-styled) band the Blues Beatles.

Of course, the schedule is also filled with dozens of local talents, such as the Kris Lager Band and the Sebastian Lane Band.

The event kicks off at 2 p.m. and lasts until 2 a.m. Several venues on the list will host late-night jam sessions with players from across the festival.

Tickets are $10 in advance at inthemarketforblues.com or $15 day of show. You can also get a single-venue ticket for $5 at the door.

Read the full schedule below:

Harney St. Tavern, 1215 Harney St.

2 p.m. — Blue Sunday

3:30 p.m. — Jackson Stokes

5:30 p.m. — Hurricane Ruth

7:30 p.m. — Shaw Davis & The Black Ties

9:30 p.m. — Big Daddy Caleb & the Chargers

11:30 p.m. — Scot Moyer Band

12:30 a.m. — Jam Session

The Hive, 1207 Harney St.

4 p.m. — Heather Newman Band

6 p.m. — Taylor Scott Band

8 p.m. — The Cold Stares

10 p.m. — Kris Lager Band

Dubliner Pub, 1205 Harney St.

2:30 p.m. — Bucky McCann & John Crews

4 p.m. — The Redwoods

6 p.m. — Vertigo

7:30 p.m. — Matt Cox

9:30 p.m. — Galen Prince & Blue Venue

11:30 p.m. — Steve Lovett Band

Karma, 311 S. 15th St.

4 p.m. — Laurie Morvan Band

6 p.m. — Hector Anchondo Band

8 p.m. — Shawn Holt & the Teardrops

Jazz Kitchen, 1421 Farnam St.

5 p.m. — Sweet Tea

6:30 p.m. — Swampboy Blues Band

Havana Garage, 1008 Howard St.

5:30 p.m. — Mick Kolassa & the Taylor Made Blues Band

7:30 p.m. — Tim Budig band

9:30 p.m. — David Zollo

11:30 p.m. — Coyote Bill Boogie Band

1 a.m. — Jam Session

Omaha Lounge, 1505 Farnam St.

4 p.m. — Blue Mudfish

5:30 p.m. — Soul Tree

7 p.m. — Five Minute Drive

8:30 p.m. — Easy Riders

10 p.m. — Terry Parker Quartet

T. Henery’s, 318 S. 11th St.

10 p.m. — Scott Holt Band

Midnight — Polly O’Keary & The Rhythm Method

1:30 a.m. — Jam Session

The Jewell, 1030 Capitol Ave.

2 p.m. — Matt Woods

4 p.m. — Eric Jerardi Band

Beer Can Alley, 1022 Capitol Ave.

5:30 p.m. — Jeremiah Johnson Band

7:30 p.m. — Dust Devil Choir

Annie’s Irish Pub, 1101 Davenport St.

2:30 p.m. — Far & Wide

4:30 pm. — Patrick Recob & the Perpetual Luau All Stars

6:30 p.m. — Stan & the Chain Gang

Mammel Courtyard at Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St.

7:30 p.m. — Sebastian Lane Band

9 p.m. — Blues Beatles

