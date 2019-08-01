The streets of downtown will thrum with the sound of the blues.
Howard Street will feel a little more like Beale Street this weekend when In the Market for Blues comes to the Old Market and Downtown.
The annual blues festival will feature more than 40 acts playing a dozen venues on Saturday.
Notable acts playing the fest include Mississippi band Shawn Holt and the Teardrops (Holt is the son of the late Magic Slim), Ohio bluesman Eric Jerardi and Brazilian-based (but Chicago-styled) band the Blues Beatles.
Of course, the schedule is also filled with dozens of local talents, such as the Kris Lager Band and the Sebastian Lane Band.
The event kicks off at 2 p.m. and lasts until 2 a.m. Several venues on the list will host late-night jam sessions with players from across the festival.
Tickets are $10 in advance at
inthemarketforblues.com or $15 day of show. You can also get a single-venue ticket for $5 at the door.
Read the full schedule below:
Harney St. Tavern, 1215 Harney St. 3:30 p.m. — Jackson Stokes 5:30 p.m. — Hurricane Ruth 7:30 p.m. — Shaw Davis & The Black Ties 9:30 p.m. — Big Daddy Caleb & the Chargers 11:30 p.m. — Scot Moyer Band The Hive, 1207 Harney St. 4 p.m. — Heather Newman Band 6 p.m. — Taylor Scott Band 10 p.m. — Kris Lager Band Dubliner Pub, 1205 Harney St. 2:30 p.m. — Bucky McCann & John Crews 9:30 p.m. — Galen Prince & Blue Venue 11:30 p.m. — Steve Lovett Band Karma, 311 S. 15th St. 4 p.m. — Laurie Morvan Band 6 p.m. — Hector Anchondo Band
8 p.m. — Shawn Holt & the Teardrops Jazz Kitchen, 1421 Farnam St. 6:30 p.m. — Swampboy Blues Band Havana Garage, 1008 Howard St. 5:30 p.m. — Mick Kolassa & the Taylor Made Blues Band 7:30 p.m. — Tim Budig band 11:30 p.m. — Coyote Bill Boogie Band Omaha Lounge,
1505 Farnam St. 7 p.m. — Five Minute Drive 10 p.m. — Terry Parker Quartet T. Henery’s, 318 S. 11th St. 10 p.m. — Scott Holt Band Midnight — Polly O’Keary & The Rhythm Method The Jewell, 1030 Capitol Ave. 4 p.m. — Eric Jerardi Band Beer Can Alley, 1022 Capitol Ave. 5:30 p.m. — Jeremiah Johnson Band 7:30 p.m. — Dust Devil Choir Annie’s Irish Pub, 1101 Davenport St. 4:30 pm. — Patrick Recob & the Perpetual Luau All Stars 6:30 p.m. — Stan & the Chain Gang Mammel Courtyard at Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St. 7:30 p.m. — Sebastian Lane Band
Close
