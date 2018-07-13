Bill Murray is coming to Omaha.
Yes, that one.
Peter Venkman. Carl Spackler. Phil Connors. Bob Harris. Bob Wiley. Steve Zissou.
Murray will bring a live performance of his classical and literary mash-up album, “New Worlds,” to the Holland Performing Arts Center on Sept. 30.
It’s a new addition to the Omaha Performing Arts season, which starts in September.
“New Worlds” features Murray performing with cellist Jan Vogler and other musicians. During the show, which explores American values and the bridges artists have built between American and Europe, Murray sings songs from “West Side Story,” Van Morrison and George Gershwin, and he also reads selections from Walt Whitman, Ernest Hemingway and Mark Twain.
The “New Worlds” album was released last year.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticket Omaha.
Tickets to previously announced OPA shows also go on sale Friday. Those shows are: The Temptations and the Four Tops on Sept. 6, Black Violin on Oct. 4, iLuminate on Oct. 6, OK Go on Oct. 19 and Gladys Knight on Oct. 20.
