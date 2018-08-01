Butts. They're everywhere.
Booty, jelly, tush, bass, bottoms, rumps, humps, badonkadonks, salt shakers and, well, just plain butts are all over the music world, too.
There's Sir Mix-a-Lot's ode to big butts — "Baby Got Back" — and so, so, so many more. By all kinds of artists. In every genre.
Since the purveyor of the most famous butt song ever, Sir Mix-a-Lot, is coming here this weekend for Taco Fest, I pulled together a list of the next best songs about booty.
Yeah, I said it. Stop laughing. This list is very, very serious.
10. "Tush," ZZ Top — They ain't looking for much. Just some tush. Gotta respect the honesty there. And the double entendre, too.
9. "Bootylicious," Destiny's Child — Come for the sample of "Edge of Seventeen." Stay for Kelly, Michele and Beyoncé telling you how you're just not ready for this jelly.
8. "All About That Bass," Meghan Trainor — A tribute to anyone with not much treble (the high end) and a lot more bass (the low end). Yeah, in case you never realized it, that cute doo-woppy pop song you sing along to whenever it comes on the radio? It's all about butts.
7. "(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty," KC and the Sunshine Band — This song does one thing, and it does it well: It gets you dancing. Admit it: You've probably danced to this at a wedding. And loved it.
6. "Big Bottom," Spinal Tap — This hilariously overblown and wildly inappropriate song from parody band Spinal Tap is wonderful in its audacity.
5. "Big Ole Butt," LL Cool J — James' affinity for butts is messing with his head. He's leaving his girl. Why? Because his new interest, Tina, she's got a big ole butt.
4. "Booty," Jennifer Lopez — A club jam for the ladies, this one's full of all the Jennifer Lopez and Iggy Azalea hooks you can handle. Throw up your hands if you love a big booty!
3. "Booty in the Air," Das Racist — An ode to having your booty in the air and shaking it all around. Can't argue with that.
2. "Wiggle," Jason Derulo — Do a little wiggle. You know you want to. Especially to that little whistle melody on the chorus. A feature from Snoop Dogg saying "Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle" is fantastic.
1. "Fat Bottomed Girls," Queen — Yet another ode to big bottoms, the harmony and big chords of this tune turn it into an instant singalong. It's best played at the end of a rowdy night.
Honorable mention: "Rump Shaker," Wreckx-n-Effect; "Da Butt," E.U.; "My Humps," Black Eyed Peas; "Back That Ass Up," Juvenile; "Anaconda," Nicki Minaj; "Shake That," Eminem; "Miss New Booty," Bubba Sparxxx; "Thong Song," Sisqo; "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk," Trace Adkins; "Ms. Fat Booty," Mos Def; "Donk," Soulja Boy; "Shake Ya Ass," Mystikal; "Shake Your Rump," Beastie Boys; "Salt Shaker," Yin Yang Twins; "Boogie In Your Butt," Eddie Murphy; "You Can Do It," Ice Cube.
