tree1

An artificial Christmas tree

 ERIN GRACE/THE WORLD-HERALD

Home Free, an a cappella quartet known for its Southern harmonies, will perform in Omaha this year.

The group is bringing its “Dive Bar Christmas Tour” to the Orpheum Theater on Dec. 19. Its latest CD, “Dive Bar Saints,” is due out later this summer.

Tickets, starting at $19.50, go on sale Aug. 2 at ticketomaha.com, 402-345-0606 or the Ticket Omaha box office at the Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription