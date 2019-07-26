Home Free, an a cappella quartet known for its Southern harmonies, will perform in Omaha this year.
The group is bringing its “Dive Bar Christmas Tour” to the Orpheum Theater on Dec. 19. Its latest CD, “Dive Bar Saints,” is due out later this summer.
Tickets, starting at $19.50, go on sale Aug. 2 at ticketomaha.com, 402-345-0606 or the Ticket Omaha box office at the Holland Center, 1200 Douglas St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.