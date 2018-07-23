Mulberry Lane
The singing group Mulberry Lane hosts a segment.

To celebrate the 150th anniversary of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church in downtown Omaha, Mulberry Lane will perform a special candlelight concert on Aug. 10.

The hourlong concert will feature spiritual and worship songs selected by the four-member group — sisters Heather, Rachel, Allie, and Jaymie.

The concert will kick off a weekend celebration of the church's anniversary.

The concert is free and open to the public. 

An RSVP is required for a post-concert reception; e-mail smmomaha@msn.com or call St. Mary Magdalene's at 402-342-4807.

Mulberry Lane's 1999 single "Harmless" was a big hit. Rachel, Heather and Allie continue to host the Mulberry Lane Show on 1290 AM, and Jaymie and her daughter, Kelli, are in the mother-daughter country duo The Belles.

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey covers music, whether it's pop, indie or punk, through artist interviews, reviews and trend stories. He also occasionally cover other entertainment. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

