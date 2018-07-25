20180621_go_movienotes

The movie star is dead, they say. Now it’s all about brands: franchises, shared universes, dinosaurs, superheroes, special effects, Disney retreads. The conventional wisdom has it that stars are increasingly interchangeable, less valuable to a movie’s box office than they used to be.

And there’s plenty of evidence for the implosion of the star system. The star vehicle has all but stalled in American filmmaking, giving way to the rise of malleable movie brands: Marvel, Potter, LEGO, Jurassic, Furious, “Star Wars.” Stars are still frequently in these movies, but it becomes difficult to untangle their individual box office draw from the pull of the franchise itself. Will people still go see Marvel movies after Robert Downey Jr. hangs up his Iron Man suit? (Answer: They will.)

But while it’s obvious that franchises have conquered the star system, there remains one movie star of the old mold.

With 1996's “Mission: Impossible,” Tom Cruise pioneered what Forbes writer Scott Mendelson called the “star plus property blockbuster,” a melding of movie star and franchise that's proven quite influential.

And six “M:I” movies in, Cruise has become inextricable from the franchise in a way that Downey’s Tony Stark has not. The “Mission: Impossible” movies are Tom Cruise. Tom Cruise is the “Mission: Impossible” movies. If you separate them, both will die.

This, along with his continued international name recognition, has allowed him to forge a career path in the 21st century unlike any other leading performer. Here’s how Cruise has weathered the franchise era vs. other movie stars.

Tom Cruise

Cruise’s M.O. is simple. Do the “Mission: Impossible” movies with a side of other franchise efforts (“Jack Reacher,” “The Mummy”) and a few interesting standalone projects (“Oblivion,” “Edge of Tomorrow,” “American Made”).

It’s important to note that while most of Tom Cruise’s non-“Mission: Impossible” movies have disappointed domestically, they’ve typically performed quite well internationally, thanks to his continued popularity overseas.

It doesn’t hurt that with the exception of “The Mummy” most of his recent movies are good if not great.

Though it is disappointing that Cruise only seems to swing big anymore. He was at his most interesting in the late ’90s/early ’00s, playing darker, more complex characters in films like “Magnolia,” “Eyes Wide Shut” and “Collateral.”

And yet his drive to go big has kept him on top, at least when you take into account worldwide box office. According to The Numbers, a site that tracks box office data, Cruise brings more value to a movie than any other actor or actress.

Note: There are a handful of other movie stars who are also MOVIE STARS like Cruise. To some degree, Leonardo DiCaprio, Denzel Washington and Sandra Bullock have managed to do well at the box office without stepping in the superhero muck and even without getting too enmeshed in franchises. You might think George Clooney would be in here, but box office-wise, he really hasn’t had a win since his last “Ocean’s” movie.

How other stars have done it

To Netflix

HOTELTRANSYLVANIA3

Adam Sandler returns as the voice of Dracula in “Hotel Transylvania 3.”

Will Smith and Adam Sandler have made a home at the streaming giant. With the exception of lending his voice to the “Hotel Transylvania” movies, Sandler has all but disappeared from the big screen, releasing a series of comedies to Netflix.

Smith’s most recent movie was Netflix’s poorly reviewed but apparently popular “Bright,” which came after a string of colossal personal flops, including “Concussion,” “Collateral Beauty” and “After Earth.” He had a modest hit in “Focus” and a huge hit in “Suicide Squad,” but the latter felt like a surrender to the franchise era. This appears to be a trend that will continue. Some of Smith’s upcoming movies include “Suicide Squad 2,” “Bad Boys 3” and a live-action “Aladdin,” in which he’ll play the Genie.

Franchise stars

Avengers

From left: Benedict Cumberbatch, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong in a scene from "Avengers: Infinity War." 

This is the most common path for a movie star to take these days because it’s the kind of movie most commonly getting made. This is a case where the star might be valuable but he or she takes a back seat to the larger ensemble and ultimately to the brand itself. It’s not to disparage these stars but to say that they’re not the main factor putting butts in seats.

Robert Downey Jr. is the most perfect example of this. He is the highest-grossing leading man of all time thanks to the Marvel movies, but when he detours into a standalone like “The Soloist” or “The Judge,” audiences mostly stay away. It will be interesting to see what his post-Tony Stark career looks like.

He’s not alone in opting for sure-fire franchise properties. That’s how most stars stay in the spotlight.

Other actors following this path: Scarlett Johansson, Vin Diesel, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Pine, Emma Watson, Bradley Cooper and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Johnson might be a different case, as he’s proven himself an international draw outside of his franchise movies. “San Andreas” and “Rampage” were both standalone hits. But when he’s in a bad movie that no one wants to see (like “Baywatch”), even he can’t save it.

Comedies

Life of the Party

Melissa McCarthy in "Life of the Party." 

The one pocket of movie stardom where the leading actor still consistently means something is in the comedy. Because in the comedy the leads will so often signal what kind of movie you’re watching. You know what you’re getting in a Will Ferrell movie or a Kevin Hart movie. A Melissa McCarthy movie or a Tyler Perry movie. Each of these stars takes detours into other material from time to time (see Perry’s amazing performance in “Gone Girl”). But, for the most part, they stick to their bread and butter.

Prestige

"The Post"

Tom Hanks portrays Ben Bradlee, left, and Meryl Streep portrays Katharine Graham in a scene from "The Post." 

Then there’s just Hollywood royalty. Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks still star in blockbusters on occasion. Streep will be in the no-doubt-huge “Mary Poppins” sequel this Christmas. But they largely select their projects based on quality over box office potential. And often these movies will do respectable (if not outstanding) business: “The Post,” for instance. And every once in a while, an Oscar-y movie like Hanks' "Sully" will break through as a surprise smash.

But Streep and Hanks have become such indelible American institutions that they don’t really need to worry about their numbers anymore.

I would probably put Angelina Jolie in this category, too. Outside of “Maleficent,” she's mostly out of the blockbuster game.

TV

'Yellowstone'

Taylor Sheridan, left, and Kevin Costner from “Yellowstone.”’

The trend of movie stars going to prestige TV has been going on for some time now, and it reflects the shifts in the industry — with serious character-driven drama flocking to places like HBO and FX to make way for brand-name franchises at the multiplex.

Recent examples: Kevin Costner on “Yellowstone,” Amy Adams on “Sharp Objects” and Nicole Kidman/Reese Witherspoon on “Big Little Lies.” And if the “Big Little Lies” star wattage weren’t high enough already, Meryl Streep is joining the cast for the second season. Emma Stone has a Netflix series debuting this year. Julia Roberts is making an HBO miniseries. And Sean Penn’s got a Hulu show on the horizon.

Struggling

mother!

Former Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence was nominated for a Razzie Award for her performance in the controversial “mother!”

There are stars who were having hot streaks for a while there, but now they're experiencing something of a drought.

Jennifer Lawrence’s post-franchise career has been rocky. Everything since “Hunger Games” and “X-Men” has disappointed at the domestic box office: “Joy,” “Passengers,” “Red Sparrow” and “mother!” (but really who expected “mother!” to be a hit?).

Matt Damon, likewise, is having problems. His latest “Bourne” movie did well, and “The Martian” was huge. But otherwise it’s been a series of disappointments and outright bombs. The former: “Elysium,” “We Bought a Zoo,” “Contagion.” The latter: “Suburbicon,” “Downsizing,” “Promised Land.”

His Chinese collaboration “The Great Wall” is a weird one, flopping in the U.S. but doing exceptionally well in China.

Fading

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp in "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides" 

Either due to poor selection of movies or scandal-ridden personal lives, stars like Johnny Depp, Mark Wahlberg and Brad Pitt have become seemingly ineffective at bringing people to the multiplex. Outside of his franchise work, Depp is now a box office loser. (See: “Black Mass,” “Transcendence,” “Mortdecai.” Or, better yet, don't see them at all.) And his recent bad behavior might have actually made him a liability to a movie’s bottom line.

Straight-to-home-video hell

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis in "Die Hard," back when he was a movie star. 

These are the guys, mostly guys, who have pretty much said goodbye to movie stardom and sought the warm, chintzy embrace of video-on-demand movies. Some of them still have a franchise or two in theaters, but most of their recent work won’t be coming soon to a multiplex near you. They include:

Bruce Willis, Nicolas Cage, John Cusack, John Travolta, Al Pacino and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Sylvester Stallone and Jim Carrey seem to be headed in this direction, as well.

Keanu Reeves falls into this category, but he’s also starring in the excellent “John Wick” franchise. Those movies are so good and he's so good in them that it doesn't matter that most of his films go directly to iTunes anymore.

