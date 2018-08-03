One of the country’s best film critics, the Washington Post’s Ann Hornaday, is coming to Omaha Thursday to discuss the art of watching movies.
Hornaday will be on hand for a 7 p.m. screening of the caustic classic “Sweet Smell of Success,” part of a six-film series of Hornaday favorites that started last month at Film Streams. During Thursday’s event at the Dundee Theater, Hornaday will introduce “Sweet Smell of Success” and, after the show, take part in a Q&A with Film Streams education director Diana Martinez.
With more than two decades as a movie critic, the Des Moines-raised Hornaday has gathered what she’s learned into a helpful new book, “Talking Pictures: How to Watch Movies.” In the book, Hornaday breaks down the aspects of filmmaking (directing, acting, screenwriting) in a practical, useful way. Those who read “Talking Pictures” will come away with a better understanding of how to judge a movie on its merits, separate from your own tastes.
So how do you know if a movie is good?
For years, Hornaday has been going off the advice of an old friend and fellow critic. Before writing a review, he told her, ask yourself these three questions: “What was the artist trying to achieve? Did they achieve it? And was it worth doing?”
(This guide has served her well. Hornaday was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in criticism in 2008.)
We spoke with Hornaday ahead of her appearance. Here’s what she had to say about film and film criticism. The interview was edited for length.
Why she wrote the book
“In the book, I go by craft areas. I look at screenwriting and cinematography and acting and production design and sound and editing and then obviously directing. I’m trying to help people look at all those different craft areas as they look at a movie and ascertain if (the movie) succeeds or fails.”
On the guidance of “What was the artist trying to do? Did they achieve it? Was it worth doing?”
“It’s so invaluable, I think. The beauty of it is it lets the movie be the movie it wants to be rather than the movie that you want it to be. Just because I don’t like something doesn’t mean that it failed or that other people might not like it. It’s really allowed me to get over my own blind spots, I hope, and really come at this as trying to be fair to both the movie and the movie’s audience.”
On why a good movie might not make you feel good
“Just because a movie disturbs you or you may not ‘like’ it or it may leave you feeling queasy or unsettled, don’t dismiss it because of that. That might be what the filmmaker was intending. Interrogate yourself a little bit more. Especially if it leaves you feeling that way over the course of a day or two, then clearly it’s gotten under your skin in some way. And that might mean it’s worth considering seriously.”
On her favorites of the year so far
“I really loved ‘A Quiet Place.’ I loved ‘First Reformed.’ I love ‘Eighth Grade.’ I love ‘Blindspotting.’ I really loved ‘Tully.’ That was not one a lot of people saw, and I wish more people had seen it.”
On her pick of “Sweet Smell of Success,” a 1957 masterpiece that stars Burt Lancaster and Tony Curtis as, respectively, a newspaper columnist and a publicist, both genuinely awful people
“I hope people like it (laughs). It’s so cynical. It’s not for everyone, but it is a lot of fun, especially if you’re a journalist.”
