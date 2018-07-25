“Mission: Impossible — Fallout” comes to theaters Thursday night, and it is, by nearly all accounts, not only the best movie in the series but one of those insta-classic blockbusters (like “Dark Knight” or “Fury Road”) that only comes along every five summers or so.
But the “Mission: Impossible” franchise (of which “Fallout” is the sixth installment) has been the best action series running for nearly a decade. It splits the difference between the ridiculousness of the “Fast & Furious” movies and the glum seriousness of the Daniel Craig “Bond” movies, and it has better acting, action, storylines, spectacle and stunt-work than either of those series.
And at the heart of it all is Tom Cruise, a now-56-year-old movie star who’s so eager to give his audiences a good time that he'll continually risk life and limb to do so.
All those crazy stunts in the "M:I" movies? Cruise is really doing most of them. In fact, not long ago he broke his ankle leaping over a building gap for “Fallout.” It is quite possible, actually, that one day this man will die in his endless pursuit of entertaining you.
More than any other action franchise, even more than the “John Wick” movies, “Mission: Impossible” uses old-fashioned derring-do to get pulses racing, forgoing CG in favor of real stunts and exquisitely choreographed combat.
The series is a gift.
Ahead of the release of “Fallout” (which I have yet to see) I rewatched the first five “Mission: Impossible” installments. What follows is a ranking of the movies overall, their best stunts, best villains and some of the running tropes that have defined the series.
As always, should you or any of your team be caught or killed, the Secretary will disavow any knowledge of your actions.
* * *
The movies ranked (so far). It sounds like “Fallout” will be near the top of this list.
1. “Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation” (2015)
Director: Christopher McQuarrie
There are better action setpieces in the “Mission: Impossible” universe, and there are better villains, but “Rogue Nation” is the best overall. McQuarrie, who also helmed “Fallout,” was the guy to finally bring the plot, character and action together, and in a most satisfying way.
The Vienna opera house scenes alone bring it to the front of the pack. The film also cracked one of the series’ biggest problems: its bland female characters. In spy Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), the franchise finally gave Ethan Hunt a worthy female partner/opponent. It's Ferguson's movie.
.
2. “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” (2011)
Director: Brad Bird
The inflection point of the series — when it began to figure out its team dynamic, central cast and sense of pace and tone. Plus, it didn’t hurt that it gave us one of the best and most nerve-wracking action sequences in movie history. Watching it now, it's even more apparent what a game-changer it was for the franchise.
.
3. “Mission: Impossible” (1996)
Director: Brian De Palma
I feared this wouldn’t hold up. But a recent rewatch confirmed what I've always known: This movie is awesome. Just about everything about it still works very well, including its iconic centerpiece at Langley. It’s fascinating to watch now, seeing how well De Palma fused his peculiar directorial flourishes with the framework of a 1990s crowdpleaser.
.
4. “Mission: Impossible III” (2006)
Director: J.J. Abrams
There’s good stuff here, most notably Philip Seymour Hoffman’s enjoyably poisonous turn as a villainous arms dealer. But Abrams was at peak shaky-cam aesthetic at this point, and watching it now proves more nauseating than fun. On top of everything, it doesn’t have a single memorable action sequence. Plus, it’s just kind of a drag to see Hunt in a healthy relationship.
.
5. “Mission: Impossible 2” (2000)
Director: John Woo
The only “Mission: Impossible” movie that’s just kind of a douchebag. Lifting a plot directly from Hitchcock’s “Notorious,” Woo’s film becomes the lowest-stakes entry of the “Mission: Impossible” series, with Hunt putting love interest Thandie Newton into harm’s way to stop a deadly virus from falling into the wrong hands. The most leather jacket of any “M:I” movie. And the most Metallica, too. Though the movie isn’t a total loss. That scene where Cruise is rock climbing around Dead Horse Point is terrifying.
.
Best action scene
The Burj Khalifa sequence in “Ghost Protocol”
Cruise scales the Dubai skyscraper, the tallest structure in the world. And it’s really him up there, and it will never not be jaw-dropping, however many times you see it. Cruise used cables (which were later removed digitally) for the scene. But still. Good lord.
The scene was so dangerous that the movie's insurance company told Cruise he couldn’t do the stunt himself. So Cruise fired the insurance company and found one that would let him. This is why Tom Cruise remains our greatest movie star.
Runners up: The opera house scene in “Rogue Nation.” The CIA headquarters heist in the first “Mission: Impossible” — Cruise hanging from a wire over a pressure-sensitive floor remains the most iconic and immediately recognizable image of the franchise. Also that motorcycle chase in “Rogue Nation” is terrific.
Best villain
Owen Davian (Philip Seymour Hoffman) in “M:I III”
No question. The franchise hasn’t had the strongest of villains, but Hoffman’s arms dealer is such a wonderfully loathsome sociopath. One who says things like this: “Who are you? What's your name? Do you have a wife? A girlfriend? Because if you do, I'm gonna find her. I'm gonna hurt her. I'm gonna make her bleed, and cry, and call out your name. And then I'm gonna find you, and kill you right in front of her.”
Best antagonist
Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czerny) in “Mission: Impossible”
Not to be confused with the villain. The “M:I” movies typically have a bureaucrat who’s chasing Ethan Hunt as Ethan’s trying to foil the actual villain. In No. 3, it’s Laurence Fishburne; in “Rogue Nation,” it’s Alec Baldwin. But the best adversary is Czerny’s sneering IMF director Kittridge. He wins mostly for his outstanding line delivery: “I can understand you’re very upset” and “Let's not waste time chasing after him. Just make him come to us. Everybody has pressure points. You find something that's personally important to him and you ... squeeze.”
Best teammate
Ilsa (Rebecca Ferguson) in “Rogue Nation”
Because she’s Ethan’s true equal, and because Ferguson is a tremendous actress and action hero. But she should share this honor with Ving Rhames, whose ever-loyal Luther Stickell is the only character besides Hunt to appear in every “M:I” movie. And Simon Pegg’s gadget-man Benji has been an utter delight since he came on board in the third movie.
Ongoing tropes of the franchise
Disavowed
With the exception of “Mission: Impossible II,” each of the movies has seen Ethan disavowed or branded as a traitor and hunted by his own agency. “Fallout” continues this theme, and it appears Ethan’s maybe had enough of it. You’d think IMF would trust the guy by now.
The masks
No movie franchise has relied so much on disguising your identity. The wildly unbelievable masks are as much a part of the series as Tom Cruise clinging to the sides of buildings.
Impossible access
In all the movies, the IMF team needs to reach something unreachable to achieve their mission. This typically occurs mid-movie, and it typically involves Ethan doing something insane. Hanging from a wire in a super-secure room in Langley. Scaling the world’s tallest building to reach a server room. Swapping out data in an underwater chamber (without an oxygen tank).
The franchise understands that nothing is more boring to watch in a movie than someone typing rapidly on a computer keyboard. You need to add an exciting physical component to your hacking scenes. You need to put Tom Cruise’s life in danger.
Cruise’s fellow daredevils
Long before Cruise risked his life for a movie, there were plenty of action heroes doing their own stunts and putting their own necks on the line. Cruise’s craziness was influenced by a long line of daredevils.
Harold Lloyd
I just wrote a big piece on this guy (a Nebraska native). Lloyd was hanging off the side of tall buildings before just about anyone. So any time you see Cruise clinging to the side of the helicopter, pay a thought to the Nebraska boy who so frequently put himself in peril for our amusement.
Buster Keaton
The man jumped off buildings, let a house fall on him, rode the front of a speeding train and even broke his neck falling onto a railroad track. He was also one of the most brilliant filmmakers of all time. His best movies (“The General,” “Steamboat Billboat, Jr.”) are as thrilling (and insane) as they were 90 years ago.
Douglas Fairbanks
The original swashbuckler. The silent film star of “Robin Hood,” “The Thief of Bagdad” and “Mask of Zorro.” Fairbanks was the prototype for the handsome, charming, funny action hero who always lands a wink and a smile in between acts of derring-do. An inspiration for Errol Flynn and many movie stars who came later.
Bruce Lee
The only time when an internationally famous movie star was also the greatest fighter in the world.
Jackie Chan
The hardest-working and most prolific and inventive and committed action hero of all time. With more than 100 movies under his belt, cinema’s most famous martial artist has made a one-of-a-kind career out of getting hit in the face.
Scott Adkins
For normal people, it’s a well-kept secret that one of the best action stars of this generation is mostly finding work in straight-to-home-video B-movies. British actor Adkins is both a phenomenal fighter and a reasonably charismatic performer. And most of his directors know just how to use him: Zoom out to a wide shot and just watch him fight. The majority of theatrically released action movies edit their fight sequences rapidly to mask the fact that the actors don't know how to throw a punch. But Adkins films don’t cut away.
And one of the best things about him is he makes half a dozen movies a year. In fact, he made another movie in the time it took you to read this sentence.
