This is a weird to thing to say, but the new Winnie-the-Pooh movie is a bit subversive, at least as far as Disney-produced children’s movies go.
It’s anti-capitalist and pro-worker and preoccupied with social justice. The villain is a boss who wants to lay off his staff to better his profits. The hero (an adult Christopher Robin played by Ewan McGregor) is an uptight middle manager at a luggage company. The film’s climax involves Robin obtaining more vacation time for himself and his overworked staff.
And you know? I can’t think of another family film in which union negotiations might break out at any moment. But that’s “Christopher Robin,” a warm, lovely and darned peculiar film that calls for less work and more play. And more honey, too.
This live-action update of the “Winnie-the-Pooh” stories by A.A. Milne and E.H. Shepard takes place in post-war London, where an all-grown-up Robin tries to balance the demands of his job with the needs of his family. Things come to a head when his boss (Mark Gatiss) tells him he needs to cut 20 percent of his staff. Oh, and also, he’ll need to work this weekend, even though he has plans to take his wife, Evelyn (Hayley Atwell), and daughter (Bronte Carmichael) to the country.
At this point in his life, Robin has all but forgotten his childhood adventures with Pooh and the gang back in the Hundred Acre Wood. In fact, a heartrending opening credits sequence shows Robin forgetting. The demands of life (school, work, fighting in wars) have blotted out the carefree joys of fartin’ around in the woods, doin’ nothin’ much at all.
Now a middle-aged workaholic, Robin has begun to push away his family, not unlike how he gradually abandoned his not-so-imaginary friends all those years ago. His middle-class striving has curdled into something wretched. Capitalism has alienated him from everyone he loves. Life has lost its meaning. Oh, bother.
Fortunately, a certain silly old bear knows that his friend is in trouble. Pooh slips into the real world to put Robin back on the right path.
“Christopher Robin” is mostly a success: It’s a sweet and tastefully made family film based on some evergreen intellectual property. Director Marc Forster is well-tuned to the material without leaning too heavily on whatever nostalgia remains for this series. The computer-generated characters have a scuffed, earthy tangibility to them. And the score, co-composed by Jon Brion, gives the movie an unexpectedly indie vibe.
Not everything works. The middle stretch sags heavily, with Robin and Pooh wandering through the fog of the Hundred Acre Wood, hunting for honey, evading the threat of Woozles and Heffalumps.
Eventually, the whole cast (human and animated) winds up in London, where Robin’s work, family and fantasy lives intersect for a frantic finale.
I’m not really sure how children will respond to the odd tone and deliberate pacing of “Christopher Robin.” In fact, I’m not really sure who this movie is for. The talking animals will delight the little ones. But the film’s melancholy streak and gently subversive leanings will appeal to aging and depressive rabble-rousers like me.
That “Robin” goes in so many different directions makes sense, as it shares five writers. One of them was Alex Ross Perry, the indie filmmaker behind such wryly misanthropic movies as “Listen Up Philip” and “Queen of Earth.” After him, the movie got a rewrite from Oscar-winning “Spotlight” director Tom McCarthy. Then it got another rewrite from Oscar-nominated “Hidden Figures” screenwriter Allison Schroeder.
The result of so many cooks is not a mess, exactly, but certainly an uneven movie, ingenious in spots, lumpy in others. The overall narrative could have used some tightening.
But however slack things get, there’s usually something unusual right ’round the corner. A surprising line. An amusing detour. Pooh being adorable and profound.
Pooh’s always been a bit of a vagabond philosopher, but the screenwriters put some really curious dialogue in his mouth this time out. As Robin sifts through the work papers in his briefcase, Pooh asks a question that is essentially the theme of the movie:
“Is a briefcase more important than a balloon?”
The movie also holds out the tantalizing possibility that everything we’re seeing is just a hallucination, Christopher Robin finally cracking from the strain of overwork, regressing to a state of childhood and taking refuge in the comforts of his old imaginary friends. I’m not saying that’s what’s happening. But I do think one could make the case.
Either way, the movie’s message stands: Work too hard, and the talking animals will come for you.
“The Equalizer 2,” the sequel to the 2014 hit — Denzel Washington’s first sequel, mind you — is a dour, sour and overlong slog that manages to bore even when it’s snapping necks, exploding heads and impaling henchmen with harpoons. Read more
"Skyscraper"
Grade: B-
It might be that my brain is dying, but I actually enjoyed most of “Skyscraper,” the new movie in which Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson runs around a tall building that’s on fire.
And my brain might be dying, but I liked it. Read more
"Leave No Trace"
Grade: A-
It took eight years, but we’ve finally got another feature film from Debra Granik (director/co-writer of “Winter’s Bone”). It’s called “Leave No Trace,” and it’s brilliant. Read more
"Three Identical Strangers"
Grade: B
Bobby, Eddy and David made national headlines for their unbelievable story, all the while getting to know each other for the first time. But as the warm glow of their reunion fades, the triplets start asking questions. Namely: Why were they separated? Why didn’t they know of each other’s existence? Read more
"Ant-Man and the Wasp"
Grade: C+
The summer of “Eh, it was alright” continues with “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” a film that feels like — and, in fact, is — the 20th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Read more
"Sicario: Day of the Soldado"
Grade: B-
“Day of the Soldado” has about the same number of action set pieces as the first film, and they’re well-executed and suspenseful. Just not as well-executed and suspenseful as those in the first film. Read more
"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
Grade: D
Cash-grab movie franchises are a lot like leftover Applebee’s chicken tenders.
Warm ’em up in the microwave after the right amount of time has passed, they’re still pretty good. If you’re lucky, reheating the meal might even extract some heretofore untasted flavors.
But if you double-dip. If you re-refrigerate your leftovers and some time later head back in for a sequel to your better-than-expected reboot, well, you’re just asking for trouble, my friend. Read more
"Won't You Be My Neighbor?"
Grade: A-
At this particular moment, Fred Rogers’ message of love and kindness, dignity and respect and equality and, most of all, his reverence and wonder for childhood ... at thisparticularmoment, that message hits so hard it hurts. Read more
"The Incredibles"
Grade: B+
It’s been 14 years since the first “Incredibles” movie. Was the sequel worth the wait? Definitely. It’s not quite as fresh or inventive as the first film, but it’s close enough. Read more
"Ocean's 8"
Grade: B
Get a carefree screenplay. Pair it with a bunch of movie stars and a competent director. Add a Kim Kardashian cameo. Shake it. Stir it. Let it sit ... voila. You’ve got “Ocean’s 8,” 110 frothy minutes of diversion (and with a side of air-conditioning!). Read more
"Hereditary"
Grade: A
I’ve seen a 2018 horror film about a troubled family. And it’s a thrilling crowd-pleaser, full of suspense and heart. Scary but not too scary, violent but not too violent, with lovable characters everyone can root for. Everyone’s gonna like it. Fun for the whole family! Read more
"First Reformed"
Grade: A
As the ecological apocalypse approaches, a man sits alone in the room of an old church — drinking, praying, wondering if God can forgive us. He is also, ever so slowly, making a plan. Read more
"Solo: A Star Wars Story"
Grade: B-
If you want to know how Han met Chewie, and if you want to know more about the 12-parsec Kessel Run, and if you just want to be generally entertained for two-ish hours this weekend, then, yes, of course, see the new “Star Wars” movie “Solo.” Read more
"Deadpool 2"
Grade: C+
The good news is that if you loved “Deadpool,” you’ll love “Deadpool 2,” too. The better news is that if, like me, you did not like “Deadpool,” you still might sort of enjoy the sequel. Read more
"Breaking In"
Grade: C
PG-13 movies, at most, get one F-bomb, and “Breaking In” spends its single use of the word well. In the finale, the film’s star, Gabrielle Union, drops the solo **** at just the right moment for maximum, crowd-pleasing impact. There will be applause. Read more
"Avengers Infinity War"
Grade: C+
“Avengers: Infinity War,” the biggest and overstuffed-est Marvel movie to date, is only half a story. Following its shocking finale (I won’t spoil anything), it ends on a note of irresolution, its actual conclusion to be hammered out next year in the fourth “Avengers” movie. I guess we’ll all just wait a year. Read more
"You Were Never Really Here"
Grade: B-
On paper, this is the greatest movie I’ve ever seen. In execution, it’s ... I don’t know. Read more
"Lean on Pete"
Grade: A
A heartbreaking bruise of a movie, “Lean on Pete” takes the hoary templates of the coming-of-age drama and the boy-and-his-horse adventure and subverts them again and again. What we’re left with is something sturdy and hurtful — a modern-day Western that canters along at a deliberate pace while slowly building up to explosions of suspense and violence. Read more
"The Endless"
Grade: C
There’s an irresistible hook at the heart of “The Endless” — the new indie horror movie from filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (“Spring,” “Resolution”). The hook involves time loops, Lovecraftian monsters and UFO death cults. Read more
"I Feel Pretty"
Grade: C
The problem with the new Amy Schumer comedy “I Feel Pretty” is not that it is offensive (as the backlash to its trailer would suggest) but that it is bland. It’s a stretched-out comedy sketch, a wafer-thin movie spackled together with a vanilla compound of sitcom beats and romcom music cues. Read more
"Rampage"
Grade: C-
Clocking in at 1 hour and 47 minutes, “Rampage” — a loose adaptation of the classic arcade game — is about 1 hour and 47 minutes too long. Read more
"Borg vs. McEnroe"
Grade: C
Casting notorious hothead Shia LaBeouf as notorious hothead John McEnroe was admittedly an inspired choice. It’s the first one, last one, only one that “Borg vs. McEnroe” makes. Read more
"A Quiet Place"
Grade: A
The stakes are established (brutally). The family in danger is immediately lovable. And you won’t be able to breathe normally for the remainder of the film (which, not including credits, clocks in at an amazingly lean 82 minutes). Read more
"Isle of Dogs"
Grade: A
Here’s a film in which Tilda Swinton voices a pug named Oracle. The other dogs think she can see the future, but she’s really just the only dog who understands TV news. Here’s a film in which an authoritarian government has developed tooth-and-tail recognition software to better track and catch subversive strays. Here’s a beautiful film and a ridiculous one, and one we don’t deserve. Read more
"Gemini"
Grade: B+
It quickly becomes apparent that the star of the L.A. murder mystery “Gemini” isn’t the femme fatale or the falsely accused heroine, but instead the neon haze of the city itself. Read more
NEON
"Death of Stalin"
Grade: B+
Based on the French graphic novel by Fabien Nury and Thierry Robin, “The Death of Stalin” is an ideal vehicle for Iannucci, who thrives in the milieu of petty office politics. The dark joke of “Death of Stalin” is that a minor workplace infraction or inappropriate joke can get you not just fired but killed. Read more
"Ready Player One"
Grade: B-
"Ready Player One" is a bucket of Lucky Charms with two cups of sugar on top ... and high-speed Wi-Fi. It’s every geeky subreddit shouting at once. It’s too many tabs open on your Chrome browser window. It’s the Internet. It’s the whole Internet. Read more
"Tomb Raider"
Grade: B-
“Tomb Raider” is fairly generic and overlong, and yet it is — by some margin and by virtue of the sorry state of its genre — the best movie ever to be adapted from a video game. Read more
"A Wrinkle in Time"
Grade: C-
I take no pleasure in saying this ...
But Ava DuVernay’s big-budget adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s classic children’s book “A Wrinkle in Time” is a clumsy, clunky mess and one of the most disappointing movies of this still-young year. Read more
"Annihilation"
Grade: B+
The trippy and challenging “Annihilation” is a sci-fi Franken-film — a cellular fusion of “Stalker,” “The Thing” and the last 20 minutes of “2001: A Space Odyssey.” Read more
"Black Panther"
Grade: B+
The best possible thing that could be said about “Black Panther,” the 18th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is that it’s the first Marvel movie that doesn’t feel like a Marvel movie. Read more
"Fifty Shades Freed"
Grade: F
Inept, meandering and anticlimactic, “Fifty Shades Freed” does at least one thing that’s extraordinary: It brings the “Fifty Shades” series to an end. Read more
"Winchester"
Grade: C-
It’s not a truly bad film. I can get behind a truly bad film. “Winchester” is worse than bad. It’s just deadly boring. Read more
"Hostiles"
Grade: C+
Even Cormac McCarthy fans might struggle with the unrelenting pain of “Hostiles,” a grim ’n’ grimy new Western from professional sadist Scott Cooper. Read more
"Maze Runner: The Death Cure"
Grade: C
“Maze Runner: The Death Cure” starts with a show-stopping train heist that’s as exciting and well-executed as these movies get. Read more
"Den of Thieves"
Grade: B
If "Heat" smelled like a strip club and replaced Pacino/De Niro with Leonidas/Pornstache, it might look (and smell) a little something like "Den of Thieves." And if you’re wondering whether I mean that as an insult or a compliment, my answer is yes. Read more
"Phantom Thread"
Grade: A-
Though it’s gushing with high drama, "Phantom Thread" maybe works best if you look at it as a kind of comedy — a bone-dry comedy of manners in which a strong-willed woman attempts to tame a shrew. Mileage will vary on how funny or creepy or even romantic you find "Phantom Thread" to be. Read more
"Call Me By Your Name"
Grade: A-
“Call Me By Your Name” is a movie that values atmosphere over incident, and its deliberate pace will prove plodding for some. But if you allow yourself to get caught up in the love story, you’ll find a film with a wealth of feeling too big for words. Read more
"Paddington 2"
Grade: B+
“Paddington 2” is one of those rare sequels (and very rare children’s movie sequels) where the second installment improves on the first. The follow-up to the 2014 film is warm, charming and visually inventive in all the ways of its predecessor but just a bit more so in every department. Read more
"The Post"
Grade: B
The clothes, hairstyles and newsroom typewriters of Spielberg's "The Post" might belong to 1971, but the themes and sentiment are aimed pointedly at 2018 — at the current presidential administration and its combative relationship with the press. Read more
"I, Tonya"
Grade: B
The enjoyably batty biopic “I, Tonya” asks and answers the question: What if we remade the life of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding as the third act of a Scorsese movie? What would that look like? Read more
"Molly's Game"
Grade: B
Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut, “Molly’s Game,” is a slick and breezily entertaining example of all the ways the Oscar-winning writer is great and a few of the ways he’s not. Read more
