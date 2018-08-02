Bad skin. Brain and body growing in weird directions. All those deeply confusing new feelings.
And in the midst of this — your most terrifying and vulnerable moment — you’re thrust into the thunderdome, where a status-obsessed pecking order (and your place in it) has already been firmly established.
You’re now intelligent enough to articulate your misery, but not yet wise enough to fully comprehend it, let alone rise above it. Some part of you knows this won’t last forever. But it feels like it will.
“Eighth Grade,” the remarkable debut feature from writer/director Bo Burnham, gets at this feeling with more truth and humor and humanity than any movie I can think of.
Burnham ventured into the dark heart of modern-day middle school and returned with a brutally accurate and unflinching film, one that feels both absurdly funny and heartbreaking in hindsight. Just like middle school itself.
Front and center of nearly every shot in “Eighth Grade” is a brilliant young actress named Elsie Fisher. She plays Kayla, an introverted teen trying to endure her last week of eighth grade.
Kayla isn’t bullied so much as ignored. She was voted “Most Quiet” by her classmates, but she does, in fact, have a lot to say. She posts motivational videos on her YouTube channel, with advice about being yourself and stepping out of your comfort zone. In the videos, she displays a confidence that is almost entirely absent at school.
Her only friend is her sweet-natured single father, Mark (Josh Hamilton). He attempts to break through to her, but he can’t even get her to stop looking at her phone during dinner.
Kayla goes through the motions of her day, trying to survive her last week of middle school and enduring a procession of minor humiliations that you might find amusing or harrowing or both, depending on your grade-school experience.
She has a crush on a dumb boy. She gets invited to the pool party of a popular girl named Kennedy (at the behest of Kennedy’s mother). She digs up, then burns a shoebox time capsule she made in sixth grade, addressed to “the Coolest Girl in the World.”
Inside the time capsule is a SpongeBob SquarePants thumb drive that contains a video addressed to her future eighth-grade self — the video a monument to how thoroughly she’s failed to become the person she’d hoped by now to be.
If “Eighth Grade” is a great movie about adolescence, it’s also a great one about the almost boring ubiquity of technology. Kayla is immersed in screens and apps. There are full sequences of Kayla just sitting in her bedroom, endlessly scrolling through Instagram — liking her classmates’ posts and participating in a community that has barred her from entry IRL. A shattered iPhone screen becomes a symbol of her spiraling mental state.
In an earlier version of the script, Burnham was woefully dated on his social media. (He had the kids using Facebook!)
But he invited Fisher and the rest of his young cast to be story collaborators, and they educated their ancient director (27!) on how young people live online in 2018. This collaboration carries through every frame of “Eighth Grade,” every line of dialogue. It’s rare to find a movie that rings this true, especially when it’s about something as alien as modern teenagers.
“Eighth Grade” is part of a renaissance of great teen movies (like “Lady Bird” and “The Edge of Seventeen”) about young women trying to make it through the meat grinder of adolescence intact. But whereas those movies still have the veneer of movieness to them, “Eighth Grade” often feels like a documentary.
It’s not that Burnham’s filmmaking lacks for oomph. He lands a few killer track drops, and he ensconces the visuals in an appropriately Internet-y aesthetic. But his script and Fisher’s performance don’t have an ounce of artifice on them.
Kayla feels so real — is so easy to empathize with — that by the time the big emotional scenes come around, the movie doesn’t need to do much or say much to leave you devastated. In the end, this is a profoundly eloquent movie about a young woman struggling to express herself — refusing to be consumed by the horrors of youth.
There’s no small amount of hope at the heart of “Eighth Grade.” Hope that it will get better for Kayla. Better for anyone. But the movie also understands something essential, something from which it derives much of its power:
It understands that whatever happens after, your time as a frightened, awkward kid will echo on down throughout the rest of your life. That what you like to think of as your adult personality is really just a compilation of defense mechanisms you picked up in middle school.
A note on this movie’s R rating
The film contains some bad language and sexual content. There’s a scene in which a character looks up a how-to-give-oral-sex tutorial video on YouTube and considers practicing on a banana. At one point, there’s a threat of sexual assault. There’s also a disturbing and darkly funny scene in which Kayla and her classmates do a school-shooting drill.
Despite this, or perhaps because of it, I’d recommend taking older children to “Eighth Grade,” if you think they’re mature enough to handle it. There’s no other movie right now that so earnestly attempts to understand what it’s like to be a teen.
1 of 43
"The Equalizer 2"
Grade: D+
“The Equalizer 2,” the sequel to the 2014 hit — Denzel Washington’s first sequel, mind you — is a dour, sour and overlong slog that manages to bore even when it’s snapping necks, exploding heads and impaling henchmen with harpoons. Read more
Bobby, Eddy and David made national headlines for their unbelievable story, all the while getting to know each other for the first time. But as the warm glow of their reunion fades, the triplets start asking questions. Namely: Why were they separated? Why didn’t they know of each other’s existence? Read more
“Day of the Soldado” has about the same number of action set pieces as the first film, and they’re well-executed and suspenseful. Just not as well-executed and suspenseful as those in the first film. Read more
Cash-grab movie franchises are a lot like leftover Applebee’s chicken tenders.
Warm ’em up in the microwave after the right amount of time has passed, they’re still pretty good. If you’re lucky, reheating the meal might even extract some heretofore untasted flavors.
But if you double-dip. If you re-refrigerate your leftovers and some time later head back in for a sequel to your better-than-expected reboot, well, you’re just asking for trouble, my friend. Read more
At this particular moment, Fred Rogers’ message of love and kindness, dignity and respect and equality and, most of all, his reverence and wonder for childhood ... at thisparticularmoment, that message hits so hard it hurts. Read more
Get a carefree screenplay. Pair it with a bunch of movie stars and a competent director. Add a Kim Kardashian cameo. Shake it. Stir it. Let it sit ... voila. You’ve got “Ocean’s 8,” 110 frothy minutes of diversion (and with a side of air-conditioning!). Read more
I’ve seen a 2018 horror film about a troubled family. And it’s a thrilling crowd-pleaser, full of suspense and heart. Scary but not too scary, violent but not too violent, with lovable characters everyone can root for. Everyone’s gonna like it. Fun for the whole family! Read more
If you want to know how Han met Chewie, and if you want to know more about the 12-parsec Kessel Run, and if you just want to be generally entertained for two-ish hours this weekend, then, yes, of course, see the new “Star Wars” movie “Solo.” Read more
PG-13 movies, at most, get one F-bomb, and “Breaking In” spends its single use of the word well. In the finale, the film’s star, Gabrielle Union, drops the solo **** at just the right moment for maximum, crowd-pleasing impact. There will be applause. Read more
“Avengers: Infinity War,” the biggest and overstuffed-est Marvel movie to date, is only half a story. Following its shocking finale (I won’t spoil anything), it ends on a note of irresolution, its actual conclusion to be hammered out next year in the fourth “Avengers” movie. I guess we’ll all just wait a year. Read more
A heartbreaking bruise of a movie, “Lean on Pete” takes the hoary templates of the coming-of-age drama and the boy-and-his-horse adventure and subverts them again and again. What we’re left with is something sturdy and hurtful — a modern-day Western that canters along at a deliberate pace while slowly building up to explosions of suspense and violence. Read more
There’s an irresistible hook at the heart of “The Endless” — the new indie horror movie from filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (“Spring,” “Resolution”). The hook involves time loops, Lovecraftian monsters and UFO death cults. Read more
The problem with the new Amy Schumer comedy “I Feel Pretty” is not that it is offensive (as the backlash to its trailer would suggest) but that it is bland. It’s a stretched-out comedy sketch, a wafer-thin movie spackled together with a vanilla compound of sitcom beats and romcom music cues. Read more
The stakes are established (brutally). The family in danger is immediately lovable. And you won’t be able to breathe normally for the remainder of the film (which, not including credits, clocks in at an amazingly lean 82 minutes). Read more
Here’s a film in which Tilda Swinton voices a pug named Oracle. The other dogs think she can see the future, but she’s really just the only dog who understands TV news. Here’s a film in which an authoritarian government has developed tooth-and-tail recognition software to better track and catch subversive strays. Here’s a beautiful film and a ridiculous one, and one we don’t deserve. Read more
Based on the French graphic novel by Fabien Nury and Thierry Robin, “The Death of Stalin” is an ideal vehicle for Iannucci, who thrives in the milieu of petty office politics. The dark joke of “Death of Stalin” is that a minor workplace infraction or inappropriate joke can get you not just fired but killed. Read more
"Ready Player One" is a bucket of Lucky Charms with two cups of sugar on top ... and high-speed Wi-Fi. It’s every geeky subreddit shouting at once. It’s too many tabs open on your Chrome browser window. It’s the Internet. It’s the whole Internet. Read more
But Ava DuVernay’s big-budget adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s classic children’s book “A Wrinkle in Time” is a clumsy, clunky mess and one of the most disappointing movies of this still-young year. Read more
If "Heat" smelled like a strip club and replaced Pacino/De Niro with Leonidas/Pornstache, it might look (and smell) a little something like "Den of Thieves." And if you’re wondering whether I mean that as an insult or a compliment, my answer is yes. Read more
Though it’s gushing with high drama, "Phantom Thread" maybe works best if you look at it as a kind of comedy — a bone-dry comedy of manners in which a strong-willed woman attempts to tame a shrew. Mileage will vary on how funny or creepy or even romantic you find "Phantom Thread" to be. Read more
“Call Me By Your Name” is a movie that values atmosphere over incident, and its deliberate pace will prove plodding for some. But if you allow yourself to get caught up in the love story, you’ll find a film with a wealth of feeling too big for words. Read more
“Paddington 2” is one of those rare sequels (and very rare children’s movie sequels) where the second installment improves on the first. The follow-up to the 2014 film is warm, charming and visually inventive in all the ways of its predecessor but just a bit more so in every department. Read more
The clothes, hairstyles and newsroom typewriters of Spielberg's "The Post" might belong to 1971, but the themes and sentiment are aimed pointedly at 2018 — at the current presidential administration and its combative relationship with the press. Read more
The enjoyably batty biopic “I, Tonya” asks and answers the question: What if we remade the life of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding as the third act of a Scorsese movie? What would that look like? Read more
“The Equalizer 2,” the sequel to the 2014 hit — Denzel Washington’s first sequel, mind you — is a dour, sour and overlong slog that manages to bore even when it’s snapping necks, exploding heads and impaling henchmen with harpoons. Read more
COLUMBIA PICTURES
"Skyscraper"
Grade: B-
It might be that my brain is dying, but I actually enjoyed most of “Skyscraper,” the new movie in which Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson runs around a tall building that’s on fire.
And my brain might be dying, but I liked it. Read more
UNIVERSAL PICTURES
"Leave No Trace"
Grade: A-
It took eight years, but we’ve finally got another feature film from Debra Granik (director/co-writer of “Winter’s Bone”). It’s called “Leave No Trace,” and it’s brilliant. Read more
"Three Identical Strangers"
Grade: B
Bobby, Eddy and David made national headlines for their unbelievable story, all the while getting to know each other for the first time. But as the warm glow of their reunion fades, the triplets start asking questions. Namely: Why were they separated? Why didn’t they know of each other’s existence? Read more
"Ant-Man and the Wasp"
Grade: C+
The summer of “Eh, it was alright” continues with “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” a film that feels like — and, in fact, is — the 20th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Read more
MARVEL STUDIOS
"Sicario: Day of the Soldado"
Grade: B-
“Day of the Soldado” has about the same number of action set pieces as the first film, and they’re well-executed and suspenseful. Just not as well-executed and suspenseful as those in the first film. Read more
SONY PICTURES
"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
Grade: D
Cash-grab movie franchises are a lot like leftover Applebee’s chicken tenders.
Warm ’em up in the microwave after the right amount of time has passed, they’re still pretty good. If you’re lucky, reheating the meal might even extract some heretofore untasted flavors.
But if you double-dip. If you re-refrigerate your leftovers and some time later head back in for a sequel to your better-than-expected reboot, well, you’re just asking for trouble, my friend. Read more
UNIVERSAL PICTURES
"Won't You Be My Neighbor?"
Grade: A-
At this particular moment, Fred Rogers’ message of love and kindness, dignity and respect and equality and, most of all, his reverence and wonder for childhood ... at thisparticularmoment, that message hits so hard it hurts. Read more
FOCUS FEATURES
"The Incredibles"
Grade: B+
It’s been 14 years since the first “Incredibles” movie. Was the sequel worth the wait? Definitely. It’s not quite as fresh or inventive as the first film, but it’s close enough. Read more
DISNEY/PIXAR
"Ocean's 8"
Grade: B
Get a carefree screenplay. Pair it with a bunch of movie stars and a competent director. Add a Kim Kardashian cameo. Shake it. Stir it. Let it sit ... voila. You’ve got “Ocean’s 8,” 110 frothy minutes of diversion (and with a side of air-conditioning!). Read more
WARNER BROS.
"Hereditary"
Grade: A
I’ve seen a 2018 horror film about a troubled family. And it’s a thrilling crowd-pleaser, full of suspense and heart. Scary but not too scary, violent but not too violent, with lovable characters everyone can root for. Everyone’s gonna like it. Fun for the whole family! Read more
A24
"First Reformed"
Grade: A
As the ecological apocalypse approaches, a man sits alone in the room of an old church — drinking, praying, wondering if God can forgive us. He is also, ever so slowly, making a plan. Read more
A24
"Solo: A Star Wars Story"
Grade: B-
If you want to know how Han met Chewie, and if you want to know more about the 12-parsec Kessel Run, and if you just want to be generally entertained for two-ish hours this weekend, then, yes, of course, see the new “Star Wars” movie “Solo.” Read more
LUCASFILM
"Deadpool 2"
Grade: C+
The good news is that if you loved “Deadpool,” you’ll love “Deadpool 2,” too. The better news is that if, like me, you did not like “Deadpool,” you still might sort of enjoy the sequel. Read more
20TH CENTURY FOX
"Breaking In"
Grade: C
PG-13 movies, at most, get one F-bomb, and “Breaking In” spends its single use of the word well. In the finale, the film’s star, Gabrielle Union, drops the solo **** at just the right moment for maximum, crowd-pleasing impact. There will be applause. Read more
"Avengers Infinity War"
Grade: C+
“Avengers: Infinity War,” the biggest and overstuffed-est Marvel movie to date, is only half a story. Following its shocking finale (I won’t spoil anything), it ends on a note of irresolution, its actual conclusion to be hammered out next year in the fourth “Avengers” movie. I guess we’ll all just wait a year. Read more
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
"You Were Never Really Here"
Grade: B-
On paper, this is the greatest movie I’ve ever seen. In execution, it’s ... I don’t know. Read more
AMAZON STUDIOS
"Lean on Pete"
Grade: A
A heartbreaking bruise of a movie, “Lean on Pete” takes the hoary templates of the coming-of-age drama and the boy-and-his-horse adventure and subverts them again and again. What we’re left with is something sturdy and hurtful — a modern-day Western that canters along at a deliberate pace while slowly building up to explosions of suspense and violence. Read more
"The Endless"
Grade: C
There’s an irresistible hook at the heart of “The Endless” — the new indie horror movie from filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (“Spring,” “Resolution”). The hook involves time loops, Lovecraftian monsters and UFO death cults. Read more
SNOWFORT PICTURES
"I Feel Pretty"
Grade: C
The problem with the new Amy Schumer comedy “I Feel Pretty” is not that it is offensive (as the backlash to its trailer would suggest) but that it is bland. It’s a stretched-out comedy sketch, a wafer-thin movie spackled together with a vanilla compound of sitcom beats and romcom music cues. Read more
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
"Rampage"
Grade: C-
Clocking in at 1 hour and 47 minutes, “Rampage” — a loose adaptation of the classic arcade game — is about 1 hour and 47 minutes too long. Read more
WARNER BROS.
"Borg vs. McEnroe"
Grade: C
Casting notorious hothead Shia LaBeouf as notorious hothead John McEnroe was admittedly an inspired choice. It’s the first one, last one, only one that “Borg vs. McEnroe” makes. Read more
SF STUDIOS
"A Quiet Place"
Grade: A
The stakes are established (brutally). The family in danger is immediately lovable. And you won’t be able to breathe normally for the remainder of the film (which, not including credits, clocks in at an amazingly lean 82 minutes). Read more
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
"Isle of Dogs"
Grade: A
Here’s a film in which Tilda Swinton voices a pug named Oracle. The other dogs think she can see the future, but she’s really just the only dog who understands TV news. Here’s a film in which an authoritarian government has developed tooth-and-tail recognition software to better track and catch subversive strays. Here’s a beautiful film and a ridiculous one, and one we don’t deserve. Read more
FOX SEARCHLIGHT
"Gemini"
Grade: B+
It quickly becomes apparent that the star of the L.A. murder mystery “Gemini” isn’t the femme fatale or the falsely accused heroine, but instead the neon haze of the city itself. Read more
NEON
"Death of Stalin"
Grade: B+
Based on the French graphic novel by Fabien Nury and Thierry Robin, “The Death of Stalin” is an ideal vehicle for Iannucci, who thrives in the milieu of petty office politics. The dark joke of “Death of Stalin” is that a minor workplace infraction or inappropriate joke can get you not just fired but killed. Read more
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
"Ready Player One"
Grade: B-
"Ready Player One" is a bucket of Lucky Charms with two cups of sugar on top ... and high-speed Wi-Fi. It’s every geeky subreddit shouting at once. It’s too many tabs open on your Chrome browser window. It’s the Internet. It’s the whole Internet. Read more
WARNER BROS. PICTURES
"Tomb Raider"
Grade: B-
“Tomb Raider” is fairly generic and overlong, and yet it is — by some margin and by virtue of the sorry state of its genre — the best movie ever to be adapted from a video game. Read more
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
"A Wrinkle in Time"
Grade: C-
I take no pleasure in saying this ...
But Ava DuVernay’s big-budget adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s classic children’s book “A Wrinkle in Time” is a clumsy, clunky mess and one of the most disappointing movies of this still-young year. Read more
DISNEY
"Annihilation"
Grade: B+
The trippy and challenging “Annihilation” is a sci-fi Franken-film — a cellular fusion of “Stalker,” “The Thing” and the last 20 minutes of “2001: A Space Odyssey.” Read more
PARAMOUNT PICTURES
"Black Panther"
Grade: B+
The best possible thing that could be said about “Black Panther,” the 18th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is that it’s the first Marvel movie that doesn’t feel like a Marvel movie. Read more
MARVEL STUDIOS
"Fifty Shades Freed"
Grade: F
Inept, meandering and anticlimactic, “Fifty Shades Freed” does at least one thing that’s extraordinary: It brings the “Fifty Shades” series to an end. Read more
"Winchester"
Grade: C-
It’s not a truly bad film. I can get behind a truly bad film. “Winchester” is worse than bad. It’s just deadly boring. Read more
cbs films
"Hostiles"
Grade: C+
Even Cormac McCarthy fans might struggle with the unrelenting pain of “Hostiles,” a grim ’n’ grimy new Western from professional sadist Scott Cooper. Read more
ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS MOTION PICTURES
"Maze Runner: The Death Cure"
Grade: C
“Maze Runner: The Death Cure” starts with a show-stopping train heist that’s as exciting and well-executed as these movies get. Read more
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
"Den of Thieves"
Grade: B
If "Heat" smelled like a strip club and replaced Pacino/De Niro with Leonidas/Pornstache, it might look (and smell) a little something like "Den of Thieves." And if you’re wondering whether I mean that as an insult or a compliment, my answer is yes. Read more
STX ENTERTAINMENT
"Phantom Thread"
Grade: A-
Though it’s gushing with high drama, "Phantom Thread" maybe works best if you look at it as a kind of comedy — a bone-dry comedy of manners in which a strong-willed woman attempts to tame a shrew. Mileage will vary on how funny or creepy or even romantic you find "Phantom Thread" to be. Read more
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
"Call Me By Your Name"
Grade: A-
“Call Me By Your Name” is a movie that values atmosphere over incident, and its deliberate pace will prove plodding for some. But if you allow yourself to get caught up in the love story, you’ll find a film with a wealth of feeling too big for words. Read more
SONY PICTURES CLASSICS
"Paddington 2"
Grade: B+
“Paddington 2” is one of those rare sequels (and very rare children’s movie sequels) where the second installment improves on the first. The follow-up to the 2014 film is warm, charming and visually inventive in all the ways of its predecessor but just a bit more so in every department. Read more
STUDIOCANAL
"The Post"
Grade: B
The clothes, hairstyles and newsroom typewriters of Spielberg's "The Post" might belong to 1971, but the themes and sentiment are aimed pointedly at 2018 — at the current presidential administration and its combative relationship with the press. Read more
NICO TAVERNISE
"I, Tonya"
Grade: B
The enjoyably batty biopic “I, Tonya” asks and answers the question: What if we remade the life of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding as the third act of a Scorsese movie? What would that look like? Read more
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
"Molly's Game"
Grade: B
Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut, “Molly’s Game,” is a slick and breezily entertaining example of all the ways the Oscar-winning writer is great and a few of the ways he’s not. Read more
I’m not really sure how children will respond to the odd tone and deliberate pacing of “Christopher Robin.” In fact, I’m not really sure who this movie is for. The talking animals will delight the little ones. But the film’s melancholy streak and gently subversive leanings will appeal to aging and depressive rabble-rousers like me.
The credit union’s previous namesake, Strategic Air Command, was once responsible for two-thirds of the nuclear triad during the Cold War. And its new namesake, the element cobalt, has a prominent place in Stanley Kubrick’s 1964 masterpiece, “Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.