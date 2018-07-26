Every few years, we get one of those blockbusters that cuts through the noise and reminds you what big-budget studio filmmaking is capable of when someone puts enough thought and effort into it. Movies like “Casino Royale,” “The Dark Knight,” “Mad Max: Fury Road.” And, now, movies like “Mission: Impossible — Fallout.”

The sixth entry in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, “Fallout” is not only the best of the series. Not only the best blockbuster of the summer. It’s one of the best action movies ever made.

The film is basically an escalating series of dares, for the film and the audience, but mostly for Tom Cruise.

In “Fallout,” the 56-year-old actor flies a helicopter and jumps out of a high-altitude plane. He crashes a motorcycle and fights a Henry Cavill.

And every scene looks like Cruise is really doing this crazy stuff because Cruise is really doing this crazy stuff. In an era when weightless computer animation has become the predominant mode of staging spectacle (see: every other movie this summer), the “Mission: Impossible” series and its probably-actually-insane leading man are still committed to shooting on real locations, doing real stunt-work and putting real movie stars in real peril.

"Mission: Impossible" is one of the last movie franchises that still takes the pains to put on a show. And “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” is one hell of a show.

Clocking in at close to 2½ hours, “Fallout” is a near-relentless string of action sequences, twists, humor, double-crosses and switcheroos involving masks. You might feel exhausted by the time the lights come up, but at least you won’t go home feeling like you didn’t get your money’s worth.

Directed with a clean, crisp sense of purpose by Christopher McQuarrie (who also helmed the excellent “Rogue Nation”), “Fallout” is the first “Mission: Impossible” movie that feels like a direct sequel to the previous film. It takes place shortly after the events of “Rogue Nation,” with Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his IMF team — Luther (Ving Rhames) and Benji (Simon Pegg) — chasing down three missing plutonium cores.

The cores were stolen by a terrorist group called The Apostles, followers of a shadowy figure named John Lark and the imprisoned agent-gone-bad Solomon Lane (Sean Harris). This movie is darned plotty, and it wouldn’t hurt to rewatch “Rogue Nation” ahead of “Fallout.”

Hunt, ever the loose cannon, is given a babysitter in the form of Walker (played by a beautiful mustache wearing a Henry Cavill). Walker is a CIA assassin. He and his handler, CIA director Sloane (Angela Bassett), see Hunt’s organization as an outdated absurdity: “A bunch of grown men in masks playing trick or treat.”

Ultimately, everyone's main objective is to procure the stolen plutonium. But there’s so much else going on, too.

There’s a smallpox outbreak. There’s an arms dealer named the White Widow (played by Vanessa Kirby of “The Crown”). There’s Alec Baldwin as the IMF secretary and Rebecca Ferguson reprising her role as MI6 superspy Ilsa Faust. There's even a Wolf Blitzer cameo!

We also get to see what Hunt’s ex-wife, Julia (Michelle Monaghan), is up to. 

There’s so much plot that this thing could have easily become a mess or a slog. But McQuarrie (who also wrote the screenplay) keeps it all coherent, moving the knotty story forward with each new thrilling chase/jump/fight.

Whereas other “Mission: Impossible” movies have about three or four big scenes, “Fallout” is just kind of one big continuous action sequence that only occasionally takes short breaks for Hunt to catch his breath.

To recap: There's a HALO jump, a bathroom fight, a rooftop chase, a motorcycle chase, a jailbreak, a helicopter fight and a bloody brawl on the side of a mountain. The movie’s got more thrills than all this summer’s other movies combined.

It’s got laughs, too! And snappy dialogue. And surprises and emotions and what have you.

The cast has never been better, with old favorites returning — Ferguson is one of the best things ever to happen to this series — and with some wonderful new additions — Cavill and Kirby are a delight.

But even with $178 million worth of movie swirling around him, this is still Cruise’s show.

Cruise is a man out of place in this era of studio filmmaking. Whereas most movie stars have been absorbed by the brand of their franchises (see: Chris Pratt), Cruise remains front and center. Our last movie star.

Without the built-in universal appeal of something like the Marvel Cinematic Universe to sell his movies, Cruise has to work harder to entertain you. Harder than anyone. And you will be entertained, even if it kills him.

