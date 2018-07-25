The movie star is dead, they say. Now it’s all about brands: franchises, shared universes, dinosaurs, superheroes, special effects, Disney retreads. The conventional wisdom has it that stars are increasingly interchangeable, less valuable to a movie’s box office than they used to be.
And there’s plenty of evidence for the implosion of the star system. The star vehicle has all but stalled in American filmmaking, giving way to the rise of malleable movie brands: Marvel, Potter, LEGO, Jurassic, Furious, “Star Wars.” Stars are still frequently in these movies, but it becomes difficult to untangle their individual box office draw from the pull of the franchise itself. Will people still go see Marvel movies after Robert Downey Jr. hangs up his Iron Man suit? (Answer: They will.)
But while it’s obvious that franchises have conquered the star system, there remains one movie star of the old mold.
With 1996’s “Mission: Impossible,” Tom Cruise pioneered what Forbes writer Scott Mendelson called the “star plus property blockbuster,” a melding of movie star and franchise that’s proven quite influential.
And six “M:I” movies in, Cruise has become inextricable from the franchise in a way that Downey’s Tony Stark has not. The “Mission: Impossible” movies are Tom Cruise. Tom Cruise is the “Mission: Impossible” movies. If you separate them, both will die.
This, along with his continued international name recognition, has allowed him to forge a career path in the 21st century unlike any other leading performer. Here’s how Cruise has weathered the franchise era vs. other movie stars.
Tom Cruise
Cruise’s M.O. is simple. Do the “Mission: Impossible” movies with a side of other franchise efforts (“Jack Reacher,” “The Mummy”) and a few interesting standalone projects (“Oblivion,” “Edge of Tomorrow,” “American Made”).
It’s important to note that while most of Tom Cruise’s non-“Mission: Impossible” movies have disappointed domestically, they’ve typically performed quite well internationally, thanks to his continued popularity overseas.
It doesn’t hurt that with the exception of “The Mummy” most of his recent movies are good if not great.
Though it is disappointing that Cruise only seems to swing big anymore. He was at his most interesting in the late ’90s/early ’00s, playing darker, more complex characters in films like “Magnolia,” “Eyes Wide Shut” and “Collateral.”
And yet his drive to go big has kept him on top, at least when you take into account worldwide box office. According to The Numbers, a site that tracks box office data, Cruise brings more value to a movie than any other actor or actress.
Note: There are a handful of other movie stars who are also MOVIE STARS like Cruise. To some degree, Leonardo DiCaprio, Denzel Washington and Sandra Bullock have managed to do well at the box office without stepping in the superhero muck and even without getting too enmeshed in franchises. You might think George Clooney would be in here, but box office-wise, he really hasn’t had a win since his last “Ocean’s” movie.
How other stars have done it
To Netflix
Will Smith and Adam Sandler have made a home at the streaming giant. With the exception of lending his voice to the “Hotel Transylvania” movies, Sandler has all but disappeared from the big screen, releasing a series of comedies to Netflix.
Smith’s most recent movie was Netflix’s poorly reviewed but apparently popular “Bright,” which came after a string of colossal personal flops, including “Concussion,” “Collateral Beauty” and “After Earth.” He had a modest hit in “Focus” and a huge hit in “Suicide Squad,” but the latter felt like a surrender to the franchise era. This appears to be a trend that will continue. Some of Smith’s upcoming movies include “Suicide Squad 2,” “Bad Boys 3” and a live-action “Aladdin,” in which he’ll play the Genie.
Franchise stars
This is the most common path for a movie star to take these days because it’s the kind of movie most commonly getting made. This is a case where the star might be valuable but he or she takes a back seat to the larger ensemble and ultimately to the brand itself. It’s not to disparage these stars but to say that they’re not the main factor putting butts in seats.
Robert Downey Jr. is the most perfect example of this. He is the highest-grossing leading man of all time thanks to the Marvel movies, but when he detours into a standalone like “The Soloist” or “The Judge,” audiences mostly stay away. It will be interesting to see what his post-Tony Stark career looks like.
He’s not alone in opting for sure-fire franchise properties. That’s how most stars stay in the spotlight.
Other actors following this path: Scarlett Johansson, Vin Diesel, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Reynolds, Chris Pine, Emma Watson, Bradley Cooper and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
Johnson might be a different case, as he’s proven himself an international draw outside of his franchise movies. “San Andreas” and “Rampage” were both standalone hits. But when he’s in a bad movie that no one wants to see (like “Baywatch”), even he can’t save it.
Comedies
The one pocket of movie stardom where the leading actor still consistently means something is in the comedy. Because in the comedy the leads will so often signal what kind of movie you’re watching. You know what you’re getting in a Will Ferrell movie or a Kevin Hart movie. A Melissa McCarthy movie or a Tyler Perry movie. Each of these stars takes detours into other material from time to time (see Perry’s amazing performance in “Gone Girl”). But, for the most part, they stick to their bread and butter.
Prestige
Then there’s just Hollywood royalty. Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks still star in blockbusters on occasion. Streep will be in the no-doubt-huge “Mary Poppins” sequel this Christmas. But they largely select their projects based on quality over box office potential. And often these movies will do respectable (if not outstanding) business: “The Post,” for instance. And every once in a while, an Oscar-y movie like Hanks’ “Sully” will break through as a surprise smash.
But Streep and Hanks have become such indelible American institutions that they don’t really need to worry about their numbers anymore.
I would probably put Angelina Jolie in this category, too. Outside of “Maleficent,” she’s mostly out of the blockbuster game.
TV
The trend of movie stars going to prestige TV has been going on for some time now, and it reflects the shifts in the industry — with serious character-driven drama flocking to places like HBO and FX to make way for brand-name franchises at the multiplex.
Recent examples: Kevin Costner on “Yellowstone,” Amy Adams on “Sharp Objects” and Nicole Kidman/Reese Witherspoon on “Big Little Lies.” And if the “Big Little Lies” star wattage weren’t high enough already, Meryl Streep is joining the cast for the second season. Emma Stone has a Netflix series debuting this year. Julia Roberts is making an HBO miniseries. And Sean Penn’s got a Hulu show on the horizon.
Struggling
There are stars who were having hot streaks for a while there, but now they’re experiencing something of a drought.
Jennifer Lawrence’s post-franchise career has been rocky. Everything since “Hunger Games” and “X-Men” has disappointed at the domestic box office: “Joy,” “Passengers,” “Red Sparrow” and “mother!” (but really who expected “mother!” to be a hit?).
Matt Damon, likewise, is having problems. His latest “Bourne” movie did well, and “The Martian” was huge. But otherwise it’s been a series of disappointments and outright bombs. The former: “Elysium,” “We Bought a Zoo,” “Contagion.” The latter: “Suburbicon,” “Downsizing,” “Promised Land.”
His Chinese collaboration “The Great Wall” is a weird one, flopping in the U.S. but doing exceptionally well in China.
Fading
Either due to poor selection of movies or scandal-ridden personal lives, stars like Johnny Depp, Mark Wahlberg and Brad Pitt have become seemingly ineffective at bringing people to the multiplex. Outside of his franchise work, Depp is now a box office loser. (See: “Black Mass,” “Transcendence,” “Mortdecai.” Or, better yet, don’t see them at all.) And his recent bad behavior might have actually made him a liability to a movie’s bottom line.
Straight-to-home-video hell
These are the guys, mostly guys, who have pretty much said goodbye to movie stardom and sought the warm, chintzy embrace of video-on-demand movies. Some of them still have a franchise or two in theaters, but most of their recent work won’t be coming soon to a multiplex near you. They include:
Bruce Willis, Nicolas Cage, John Cusack, John Travolta, Al Pacino and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Sylvester Stallone and Jim Carrey seem to be headed in this direction, as well.
Keanu Reeves falls into this category, but he’s also starring in the excellent “John Wick” franchise. Those movies are so good and he’s so good in them that it doesn’t matter that most of his films go directly to iTunes anymore.
1 of 43
"The Equalizer 2"
Grade: D+
“The Equalizer 2,” the sequel to the 2014 hit — Denzel Washington’s first sequel, mind you — is a dour, sour and overlong slog that manages to bore even when it’s snapping necks, exploding heads and impaling henchmen with harpoons. Read more
Bobby, Eddy and David made national headlines for their unbelievable story, all the while getting to know each other for the first time. But as the warm glow of their reunion fades, the triplets start asking questions. Namely: Why were they separated? Why didn’t they know of each other’s existence? Read more
“Day of the Soldado” has about the same number of action set pieces as the first film, and they’re well-executed and suspenseful. Just not as well-executed and suspenseful as those in the first film. Read more
Cash-grab movie franchises are a lot like leftover Applebee’s chicken tenders.
Warm ’em up in the microwave after the right amount of time has passed, they’re still pretty good. If you’re lucky, reheating the meal might even extract some heretofore untasted flavors.
But if you double-dip. If you re-refrigerate your leftovers and some time later head back in for a sequel to your better-than-expected reboot, well, you’re just asking for trouble, my friend. Read more
At this particular moment, Fred Rogers’ message of love and kindness, dignity and respect and equality and, most of all, his reverence and wonder for childhood ... at thisparticularmoment, that message hits so hard it hurts. Read more
Get a carefree screenplay. Pair it with a bunch of movie stars and a competent director. Add a Kim Kardashian cameo. Shake it. Stir it. Let it sit ... voila. You’ve got “Ocean’s 8,” 110 frothy minutes of diversion (and with a side of air-conditioning!). Read more
I’ve seen a 2018 horror film about a troubled family. And it’s a thrilling crowd-pleaser, full of suspense and heart. Scary but not too scary, violent but not too violent, with lovable characters everyone can root for. Everyone’s gonna like it. Fun for the whole family! Read more
If you want to know how Han met Chewie, and if you want to know more about the 12-parsec Kessel Run, and if you just want to be generally entertained for two-ish hours this weekend, then, yes, of course, see the new “Star Wars” movie “Solo.” Read more
PG-13 movies, at most, get one F-bomb, and “Breaking In” spends its single use of the word well. In the finale, the film’s star, Gabrielle Union, drops the solo **** at just the right moment for maximum, crowd-pleasing impact. There will be applause. Read more
“Avengers: Infinity War,” the biggest and overstuffed-est Marvel movie to date, is only half a story. Following its shocking finale (I won’t spoil anything), it ends on a note of irresolution, its actual conclusion to be hammered out next year in the fourth “Avengers” movie. I guess we’ll all just wait a year. Read more
A heartbreaking bruise of a movie, “Lean on Pete” takes the hoary templates of the coming-of-age drama and the boy-and-his-horse adventure and subverts them again and again. What we’re left with is something sturdy and hurtful — a modern-day Western that canters along at a deliberate pace while slowly building up to explosions of suspense and violence. Read more
There’s an irresistible hook at the heart of “The Endless” — the new indie horror movie from filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (“Spring,” “Resolution”). The hook involves time loops, Lovecraftian monsters and UFO death cults. Read more
The problem with the new Amy Schumer comedy “I Feel Pretty” is not that it is offensive (as the backlash to its trailer would suggest) but that it is bland. It’s a stretched-out comedy sketch, a wafer-thin movie spackled together with a vanilla compound of sitcom beats and romcom music cues. Read more
The stakes are established (brutally). The family in danger is immediately lovable. And you won’t be able to breathe normally for the remainder of the film (which, not including credits, clocks in at an amazingly lean 82 minutes). Read more
Here’s a film in which Tilda Swinton voices a pug named Oracle. The other dogs think she can see the future, but she’s really just the only dog who understands TV news. Here’s a film in which an authoritarian government has developed tooth-and-tail recognition software to better track and catch subversive strays. Here’s a beautiful film and a ridiculous one, and one we don’t deserve. Read more
Based on the French graphic novel by Fabien Nury and Thierry Robin, “The Death of Stalin” is an ideal vehicle for Iannucci, who thrives in the milieu of petty office politics. The dark joke of “Death of Stalin” is that a minor workplace infraction or inappropriate joke can get you not just fired but killed. Read more
"Ready Player One" is a bucket of Lucky Charms with two cups of sugar on top ... and high-speed Wi-Fi. It’s every geeky subreddit shouting at once. It’s too many tabs open on your Chrome browser window. It’s the Internet. It’s the whole Internet. Read more
But Ava DuVernay’s big-budget adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s classic children’s book “A Wrinkle in Time” is a clumsy, clunky mess and one of the most disappointing movies of this still-young year. Read more
If "Heat" smelled like a strip club and replaced Pacino/De Niro with Leonidas/Pornstache, it might look (and smell) a little something like "Den of Thieves." And if you’re wondering whether I mean that as an insult or a compliment, my answer is yes. Read more
Though it’s gushing with high drama, "Phantom Thread" maybe works best if you look at it as a kind of comedy — a bone-dry comedy of manners in which a strong-willed woman attempts to tame a shrew. Mileage will vary on how funny or creepy or even romantic you find "Phantom Thread" to be. Read more
“Call Me By Your Name” is a movie that values atmosphere over incident, and its deliberate pace will prove plodding for some. But if you allow yourself to get caught up in the love story, you’ll find a film with a wealth of feeling too big for words. Read more
“Paddington 2” is one of those rare sequels (and very rare children’s movie sequels) where the second installment improves on the first. The follow-up to the 2014 film is warm, charming and visually inventive in all the ways of its predecessor but just a bit more so in every department. Read more
The clothes, hairstyles and newsroom typewriters of Spielberg's "The Post" might belong to 1971, but the themes and sentiment are aimed pointedly at 2018 — at the current presidential administration and its combative relationship with the press. Read more
The enjoyably batty biopic “I, Tonya” asks and answers the question: What if we remade the life of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding as the third act of a Scorsese movie? What would that look like? Read more
The star vehicle has all but stalled in American filmmaking, giving way to the rise of malleable movie brands. But while it’s obvious that franchises have conquered the star system, there remains one movie star of the old mold.
“Mission: Impossible — Fallout” comes to theaters Thursday night, and it is, by nearly all accounts, not only the best movie in the series but one of those insta-classic blockbusters (like “Dark Knight” or “Fury Road”) that only comes along every five summers or so.
