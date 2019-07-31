Only a handful of people remain who speak the Omaha Tribe’s language fluently.
And Omaha-based director Brigitte Timmerman documented the group of elders in “UmoNhoN Iye: The Omaha Speaking.”
The film, which will be screened at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Ruth Sokolof Theater, features its subjects reflecting on speaking their native language and the importance of preserving it, as well as educators working to keep the language alive.
A post-show discussion will feature Timmerman as well as language instructor Glenna Slater and UmoNhoN Nation Public School’s Vida Stabler. Free tickets are available at filmstreams.org.
Ninja Turtles and cereal come together in special Alamo event
On Saturday, watch an old movie in your pajamas.
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze” will be screened as part of a cereal party. Wearing pajamas to the movie is encouraged, and every ticket includes an all-you-can-eat cereal and milk buffet available throughout the film.
The screening kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Alamo La Vista.
Alamo La Vista will also screen “Grindhouse” at 9 p.m. Saturday, “The Great Escape” at 6 p.m. Sunday, “Steamboat Bill” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, “The Great Muppet Caper” at 11 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and “Pulp Fiction” at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Alamo Midtown will screen “Mad Max: Fury Road” at 7 p.m. Monday and “Bring the Soul: The Movie” at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
‘I Love Lucy’ episodes get colorized screenings
Five classic episodes of “I Love Lucy” will be shown at several local theaters.
“Lucy Does a TV Commercial,” the classic “Vitameatavegamin” episode, will be screened in color along with “Job Switching,” “L.A. at last!,” “The Million Dollar Idea” and “Pioneer Woman.”
Some of the episodes feature newly colorized footage, and the screening will also feature a mini-documentary explaining how the episodes were colorized.
“I Love Lucy” will be screened at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Aksarben, Bluffs 17, Twin Creek, Oakview, Village Pointe, Majestic and Lincoln Grand.
