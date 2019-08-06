woodstock poster

“Woodstock” will screen at several area theaters.

 Fathom Events

On the 50th anniversary of the legendary music festival, “Woodstock” will be screened in Omaha theaters.

Michael Wadleigh’s acclaimed documentary will be screened for one night only at five area theaters.

For many, the Oscar-winning 1970 film was the first look at the festival-turned-cultural phenomenon when more than 400,000 people descended upon upstate New York for the three-day festival.

“Woodstock” is considered one of the best concert films of all time, and it was a difficult film to make. "I got out there and started filming that as if it were a war zone,” Wadleigh told Rolling Stone.

“And that’s why you see people in casts on their arms and legs, and hobbling down in the dirt. I felt like the Sixties were ending, and we were going to head into more-depressed times, and that a lot of our ideals were not going to work out.”

The director’s cut spans 3 hours and 44 minutes and features 30 performances from The Who, Arlo Guthrie, Jefferson Airplane, Santana, Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix, as well as numerous nonmusical moments depicting festivalgoers.

“Woodstock” will screen at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at Bluffs 17, Westroads, Oakview, Majestic and Lincoln Grand.

Sign up for the Go newsletter

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.

Film Streams to screen Seidelman’s ‘Smithereens’

Criterion called it a “distinctive vision of New York City.”

In Susan Seidelman’s “Smithereens,” Wren (Susan Berman) flees New Jersey for the punk scene of New York City. She hangs out with Paul (Brad Rijn) and the rocker Eric (punk icon Richard Hell) and plans to accompany Eric out west.

The film was the first American indie to compete for Cannes’ prized Palme D’Or.

“Smithereens” will screen at 7 p.m. Sunday at Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater.

Alamo Drafthouse offers special screenings of classics, favorites

Alamo Midtown will offer special showings of comic book vampire hunter movie “Blade” at 7 p.m. Thursday, sci-fi action cult classic “The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension” at 7 p.m. Friday, ‘50s sci-fi flick “Forbidden Planet” at 11 a.m. Saturday, classic comedy “The Blues Brothers” at 7 p.m. Monday, 1987 horror film “Stagefright” at 7 p.m. Tuesday and 1976 Italian cop film “The Tough Ones” at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Alamo La Vista will offer special screenings of 2017 horror film “It” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown” at 9 p.m. Saturday, quirky romantic comedy “(500) Days of Summer” at 7 p.m. Sunday, 2014 biopic “Pasolini” at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday and Tarantino film “Django Unchained” at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

9 movies you didn't know were filmed in Nebraska

1 of 9

Tags

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey covers music, whether it's pop, indie or punk, through artist interviews, reviews and trend stories. He also occasionally cover other entertainment. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription