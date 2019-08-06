On the 50th anniversary of the legendary music festival, “Woodstock” will be screened in Omaha theaters.
Michael Wadleigh’s acclaimed documentary will be screened for one night only at five area theaters.
For many, the Oscar-winning 1970 film was the first look at the festival-turned-cultural phenomenon when more than 400,000 people descended upon upstate New York for the three-day festival.
“Woodstock” is considered one of the best concert films of all time, and it was a difficult film to make. "I got out there and started filming that as if it were a war zone,” Wadleigh told Rolling Stone.
“And that’s why you see people in casts on their arms and legs, and hobbling down in the dirt. I felt like the Sixties were ending, and we were going to head into more-depressed times, and that a lot of our ideals were not going to work out.”
The director’s cut spans 3 hours and 44 minutes and features 30 performances from The Who, Arlo Guthrie, Jefferson Airplane, Santana, Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix, as well as numerous nonmusical moments depicting festivalgoers.
“Woodstock” will screen at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 at Bluffs 17, Westroads, Oakview, Majestic and Lincoln Grand.
Film Streams to screen Seidelman’s ‘Smithereens’
Criterion called it a “distinctive vision of New York City.”
In Susan Seidelman’s “Smithereens,” Wren (Susan Berman) flees New Jersey for the punk scene of New York City. She hangs out with Paul (Brad Rijn) and the rocker Eric (punk icon Richard Hell) and plans to accompany Eric out west.
The film was the first American indie to compete for Cannes’ prized Palme D’Or.
“Smithereens” will screen at 7 p.m. Sunday at Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater.
Alamo Drafthouse offers special screenings of classics, favorites
Alamo Midtown will offer special showings of comic book vampire hunter movie “Blade” at 7 p.m. Thursday, sci-fi action cult classic “The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension” at 7 p.m. Friday, ‘50s sci-fi flick “Forbidden Planet” at 11 a.m. Saturday, classic comedy “The Blues Brothers” at 7 p.m. Monday, 1987 horror film “Stagefright” at 7 p.m. Tuesday and 1976 Italian cop film “The Tough Ones” at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Alamo La Vista will offer special screenings of 2017 horror film “It” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown” at 9 p.m. Saturday, quirky romantic comedy “(500) Days of Summer” at 7 p.m. Sunday, 2014 biopic “Pasolini” at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday and Tarantino film “Django Unchained” at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
"Dumb and Dumber" (1994)
There's that scene where Lloyd takes a wrong turn, heading to Lincoln, Nebraska, instead of Aspen, Colorado. Of course, nowhere would this pairing of signs exist. IMDB lists Nebraska as a filming location. But whether the wrong way scene — or the subsequent one in which Lloyd TOTALLY redeems himself — were Nebraska-shot? Can't be sure. It does look like it could be Nebraska.
In the Johnny Knoxville-starring comedy, our elderly hero lives in Lincoln. No scenes were filmed there, but they did shoot footage of the Nebraska State Capitol to cut in with the scenes set in Lincoln.
Though the best picture winner was almost entirely shot in South Dakota, its filming locations included Nebraska. A note at the end of the film mentions that the last band of free Sioux Indians surrendered at Fort Robinson, Nebraska.
“Elizabethtown" (2005)
Cameron Crowe's romantic comedy filmed scenes at and near Scotts Bluff National Monument, west of Scottsbluff and Gering, and Carhenge, north of Alliance.
“The Assassination of Richard Nixon” (2004)
This Sean Penn movie you might not remember shot footage in several downtown and midtown Omaha locations. Penn had also shot portions of his 1991 film “The Indian Runner” in Omaha.
“Held Up” (1999)
The Jamie Foxx and Nia Long comedy was shot, in part, in Fremont, Nebraska.
“Paper Moon” (1973)
Peter Bogdanovich shot parts of his classic road movie near Rulo, Nebraska.
“Lucky” (2011)
This Colin Hanks and Jeffrey Tambor serial killer comedy was shot in 30 area locations in Omaha and Council Bluffs, including the offices of The Daily Nonpareil.
“American Honey” (2016)
Shia LaBeouf briefly moved into the home of a Bennington family to shoot scenes for Andrea Arnold’s film.
Kevin Coffey covers music, whether it's pop, indie or punk, through artist interviews, reviews and trend stories.
