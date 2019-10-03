cindy morgan

Cindy Morgan will appear in Omaha when "Caddyshack" is screened here next month.

 ORION PICTURES

"Caddyshack" is getting a special screening in Omaha, and the evening of golf, Bill Murray and lots of laughs will feature an appearance by Cindy Morgan.

The screening will be at 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Joslyn Art Museum.

Morgan, also known for her roles in "Tron" and "Falcon Crest," will speak before the film about the making of the movie and hold a meet-and-greet and autograph session for fans.

Morgan's character, Lacey Underall, was the target of the affections for several in "Caddyshack," which also starred Murray, Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield and Ted Knight.

"Caddyshack" is an iconic comedy recognized in the American Film Institute's list of best comedies and sports films. ESPN once called it "the funniest sports movie ever made."

Tickets, $24, are available at Omaha-area Hy-Vee stores. 

Omaha film historian Bruce Crawford is organizing the event, his 45th such screening of a classic film. 

"It must be one of the most quotable films of all time," Crawford said. 

