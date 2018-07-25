20180726_liv_animalhouse

Some “Animal House” scenes might not be seen as politically correct today, including one where John Belushi’s Bluto chugs a bottle of Jack Daniels.

What if National Lampoon’s “Animal House” were remade today?

It might be a way shorter movie. Much of the smash hit directed by John Landis likely would be considered offensive — or at least politically incorrect — by 2018 standards.

In an interview earlier this year, actor Tim Matheson (Otter in the film) said he thought the script would be watered down if it were produced again.

You have a couple of opportunities to judge “Animal House” for yourself this weekend. In conjunction with the film’s 40th anniversary, the drive-in at Falconwood Park will show it in a double feature beginning with “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” at dusk Friday. And Alamo Drafthouse will run it at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Here are some passages of dialogue or scenes that might not make the cut today in deference to #MeToo, racial sensitivity or the dangerous campus drinking culture:

Pinto: Before we go any further, there’s something I have to tell you. I lied to you. I’ve never done this before.

Clorette De Pasto: You’ve never made out with a girl before?

Pinto: No. No, I mean, I’ve never done what I think we’re gonna do in a minute. I sort of did once, but I was drunk ...

Clorette De Pasto: That’s OK, Larry. Neither have I. It’s my first time, too. And besides, I lied to you, too.

Pinto: Oh, yeah? What about?

Clorette De Pasto: I’m only 13.

* * *

Pinto (speaking to a blind date at an all black club): What are you majoring in?

Prunella: Primitive cultures.

* * *

Bluto: (after chugging a whole bottle of Jack Daniels without a pause for air) Thanks. I needed that.

* * *

Otter (speaking at a student disciplinary hearing): The issue here is not that we broke a few rules, or took a few liberties with our female party guests. We did (with a big wink).

* * *

Otter: Mandy, Mandy Pepperidge. I haven’t seen you since we ...

Mandy: Go away!

Otter: I’m sorry, I can only stay a minute. Can I buy you some lunch? Oh, you got your lunch. Well, how about some milk? Got your milk, too. Can I just massage your thighs while you eat?

* * *

Bluto (to a scared, sobbing pledge): My advice to you is to start drinking heavily.

