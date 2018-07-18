So here’s something surprising: This week, multi-Oscar-winning movie star Denzel Washington will be in his very first sequel — “The Equalizer 2.”
Despite having a career that’s spanned more than 40 years, Washington has managed to avoid sequels up to this point. And next week, Alec Baldwin will return for his first sequel, reprising his role in “Mission: Impossible — Fallout.”
With Hollywood now fully committed to the franchise game, it’s increasingly difficult for big-named stars to avoid the sequel trap. And yet a select few have managed to swing it, having never been a part of the franchises Marvel, DC, “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter” or “Fast and Furious.”
Here’s who’s never starred in a sequel.
Note: I’m avoiding most classical movie stars, as sequels used to be much more of a rarity in Hollywood's golden age. Humphrey Bogart, for instance, never made a sequel.
Note No. 2: I’ll distinguish between those who have never starred in a sequel period and those who have never returned for a sequel, meaning they showed up for a one-off but didn’t come back.
Note No. 3: Some of this is very, very dumb, and I'm sorry.
Never been in a sequel at all
Meryl Streep
This is debatable, as Streep is technically in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” in theaters this week. But in an extremely limited capacity. Her role reportedly amounts to little more than a cameo. But if she were ever to truly return for a sequel, we have at least one suggestion.
Suggested sequel: “Sophie’s Choice and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull”
Jodie Foster
Foster famously did not reprise her role as Clarice Starling in the “Silence of the Lambs” sequel, “Hannibal.” Julianne Moore filled in.
Suggested sequels: “2 Silence 2 Lambs” and “Con2act”
Daniel Day-Lewis
The recently retired Daniel Day-Lewis made it out of the movies without making a single sequel.
Suggested sequels: “My Left Foot 2 the Streets” and “There Still Will Be Blood Last Summer.”
Russell Crowe
There were always possibilities for Crowe, sequels-wise, but nothing ever panned out.
Suggested sequel: “Gladiator 2: Money Never Sleeps”
Ed Norton
Unless you’re counting “The Incredible Hulk” as a sequel to “Iron Man,” which wasn’t exactly true in 2008. But maybe it's true after the fact.
Suggested sequel: “American XI: American History 11”
* * *
Never returned for a sequel
Leonardo DiCaprio
DiCaprio is probably the biggest movie star now working to never return for a sequel. Though one of his first movie roles was in a sequel: 1991’s “Critters 3.”
Suggested sequels: “The Revenant 2: Electric Boogaloo” and “Titanic 2: Cruise Control”
Matthew McConaughey
McConaughey did pop up for the sorta sequel “Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation.”
Suggested sequels: “Dallas Buyers Club 2: Tokyo Drift”
Richard Gere
He did show up for the “Best Exotic Marigold Hotel” sequel but wasn’t in the original.
Suggested sequels: “Pretty Woman 2: Back in the Habit” and “American Gigolo 2: European Gigolo”
Kevin Bacon
He died in the original “Friday the 13th” and thus couldn’t return for the sequel, and he didn’t star in any of the many “Tremors” follow-ups, but he was in the reboot/prequel “X-Men: First Class.”
Suggested sequel: “Footloose With a Vengeance”
Kevin Costner
All right, so he was sorta in a sequel because of his cameo in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.” That same film ended up being Ben Affleck’s first sequel to star in, and “Justice League” his first sequel to return to.
Suggested sequel: “Dances With Wolves: The Squeakquel”
Dennis Quaid
It wasn’t like the potential franchises weren’t there: “DragonHeart,” “The Big Easy,” “Yours, Mine and Ours.” He was in “Jaws 3-D,” though.
Suggested sequel: “The Day After the Day After Tomorrow”
Note: The suggested sequel titles were a joint effort of me and my colleagues Blake Ursch, Cory Gilinsky and Chris Peters. I must give Cory credit/blame for "Sophie's Choice and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull."
"Ocean's 8"
Grade: B
Get a carefree screenplay. Pair it with a bunch of movie stars and a competent director. Add a Kim Kardashian cameo. Shake it. Stir it. Let it sit ... voila. You’ve got “Ocean’s 8,” 110 frothy minutes of diversion (and with a side of air-conditioning!). Read more
I’ve seen a 2018 horror film about a troubled family. And it’s a thrilling crowd-pleaser, full of suspense and heart. Scary but not too scary, violent but not too violent, with lovable characters everyone can root for. Everyone’s gonna like it. Fun for the whole family! Read more
If you want to know how Han met Chewie, and if you want to know more about the 12-parsec Kessel Run, and if you just want to be generally entertained for two-ish hours this weekend, then, yes, of course, see the new “Star Wars” movie “Solo.” Read more
PG-13 movies, at most, get one F-bomb, and “Breaking In” spends its single use of the word well. In the finale, the film’s star, Gabrielle Union, drops the solo **** at just the right moment for maximum, crowd-pleasing impact. There will be applause. Read more
“Avengers: Infinity War,” the biggest and overstuffed-est Marvel movie to date, is only half a story. Following its shocking finale (I won’t spoil anything), it ends on a note of irresolution, its actual conclusion to be hammered out next year in the fourth “Avengers” movie. I guess we’ll all just wait a year. Read more
A heartbreaking bruise of a movie, “Lean on Pete” takes the hoary templates of the coming-of-age drama and the boy-and-his-horse adventure and subverts them again and again. What we’re left with is something sturdy and hurtful — a modern-day Western that canters along at a deliberate pace while slowly building up to explosions of suspense and violence. Read more
There’s an irresistible hook at the heart of “The Endless” — the new indie horror movie from filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (“Spring,” “Resolution”). The hook involves time loops, Lovecraftian monsters and UFO death cults. Read more
The problem with the new Amy Schumer comedy “I Feel Pretty” is not that it is offensive (as the backlash to its trailer would suggest) but that it is bland. It’s a stretched-out comedy sketch, a wafer-thin movie spackled together with a vanilla compound of sitcom beats and romcom music cues. Read more
The stakes are established (brutally). The family in danger is immediately lovable. And you won’t be able to breathe normally for the remainder of the film (which, not including credits, clocks in at an amazingly lean 82 minutes). Read more
Here’s a film in which Tilda Swinton voices a pug named Oracle. The other dogs think she can see the future, but she’s really just the only dog who understands TV news. Here’s a film in which an authoritarian government has developed tooth-and-tail recognition software to better track and catch subversive strays. Here’s a beautiful film and a ridiculous one, and one we don’t deserve. Read more
Based on the French graphic novel by Fabien Nury and Thierry Robin, “The Death of Stalin” is an ideal vehicle for Iannucci, who thrives in the milieu of petty office politics. The dark joke of “Death of Stalin” is that a minor workplace infraction or inappropriate joke can get you not just fired but killed. Read more
"Ready Player One" is a bucket of Lucky Charms with two cups of sugar on top ... and high-speed Wi-Fi. It’s every geeky subreddit shouting at once. It’s too many tabs open on your Chrome browser window. It’s the Internet. It’s the whole Internet. Read more
But Ava DuVernay’s big-budget adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s classic children’s book “A Wrinkle in Time” is a clumsy, clunky mess and one of the most disappointing movies of this still-young year. Read more
If "Heat" smelled like a strip club and replaced Pacino/De Niro with Leonidas/Pornstache, it might look (and smell) a little something like "Den of Thieves." And if you’re wondering whether I mean that as an insult or a compliment, my answer is yes. Read more
Though it’s gushing with high drama, "Phantom Thread" maybe works best if you look at it as a kind of comedy — a bone-dry comedy of manners in which a strong-willed woman attempts to tame a shrew. Mileage will vary on how funny or creepy or even romantic you find "Phantom Thread" to be. Read more
“Call Me By Your Name” is a movie that values atmosphere over incident, and its deliberate pace will prove plodding for some. But if you allow yourself to get caught up in the love story, you’ll find a film with a wealth of feeling too big for words. Read more
“Paddington 2” is one of those rare sequels (and very rare children’s movie sequels) where the second installment improves on the first. The follow-up to the 2014 film is warm, charming and visually inventive in all the ways of its predecessor but just a bit more so in every department. Read more
The clothes, hairstyles and newsroom typewriters of Spielberg's "The Post" might belong to 1971, but the themes and sentiment are aimed pointedly at 2018 — at the current presidential administration and its combative relationship with the press. Read more
The enjoyably batty biopic “I, Tonya” asks and answers the question: What if we remade the life of disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding as the third act of a Scorsese movie? What would that look like? Read more
Omaha native and Creighton Prep grad Nicholas D’Agosto has been working in movies and TV for nearly 20 years, getting his start as ethical committee chairman Larry Fouch in Alexander Payne’s 1999 comedy, “Election.”
