The Dude abides still, and “The Big Lebowski,” one of the greatest and most beloved cult classics ever, is coming back to theaters for its 20th anniversary.
“Lebowski” will play at various times Aug. 5 at Aksarben, Bluffs 17, Majestic and Oakview, and on Aug. 8 at Aksarben, Bluffs 17, Majestic, Oakview, Twin Creek and Village Pointe.
For more info, go to fathomevents.com.
Coming up at Alamo
The La Vista theater’s got “Jaws 3-D” playing at 10 p.m. Saturday.
It’s got discounted family screenings of “The Prince of Egypt” next week.
It’s got a Tuesday night screening of “Thrashin’,” and it’s got a Wednesday night screening of “Talladega Nights.” The morning of Aug. 11 is a “Space Jam” cereal party, in which “Space Jam” will be screened alongside a party in which cereal is served. The night of Aug. 11 is a screening of “Deep Blue Sea,” a shark movie that, like “Jaws 3-D,” celebrates the arrival of the new Jason Statham shark movie “The Meg,” coming to theaters Aug. 10.
‘The Met: Live in HD’ returns to Film Streams
“The Met: Live in HD,” the Metropolitan Opera’s series of live performance broadcasts, returns to Omaha in October through a collaboration between Film Streams and Opera Omaha.
The 13th season of “The Met: Live in HD” will feature 10 productions — all screening live at Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater, 1340 Mike Fahey Street, on Saturdays through May 2019. Prior to all live Saturday broadcasts, Opera Omaha will present Prelude Talks, with opera professionals providing introductions to that day’s show. An encore of each performance will be broadcast on the Wednesday following the live screening.
The season begins Oct. 6, with the Met’s grand production of Verdi’s “Aida,” starring one of the world’s most acclaimed sopranos, Anna Netrebko.
Tickets, available at bit.ly/2mpetXR, are $24 general and $20 for Film Streams members, Opera Omaha subscribers and Met members. Full-time students with valid school ID will be able to purchase tickets to any show for $10.
Tickets can be purchased at filmstreams.org or at either of the box offices inside Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater or Dundee Theater during operating hours.
