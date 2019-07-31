0301_LIV_Incinerator

Monster Jam is bringing its racing, tricks and freestyle competition to Omaha this fall.

Shows are set for Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 at the CHI Health Center Omaha. 

During the family-friendly event, drivers will race the 12,000-pound machines at speeds up to 70 mph. Spectators can also see the trucks show off two-wheel skills as well as doughnuts and back flips. 

Tickets go on sale to the public Aug. 6 via Ticketmaster.com or in-person at the CHI Health Center Omaha box office. Tickets start at $15.

Fans can see the trucks up close and meet drivers ahead of the event by purchasing a Pit Party pass for $15. They'll be able to pose for photos and get autographs at the sessions.

