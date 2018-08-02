Luke Bryan is back.
The singer of “Drink a Beer,” “Rain is a Good Thing,” “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day,” “Kick the Dust Up,” “Crash My Party” and a host of other country songs will be back at the CenturyLink Center on Thursday.
John Pardi and Morgan Wallen will open the show, which starts at 7 p.m.
One of the world’s biggest country stars, Bryan has 11 No. 1 country hits. He has 24 in the top 10.
And he’s still going. Bryan’s latest album, “What Makes You Country,” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s albums chart, too.
Local fans dig Bryan’s show. The country star played a sold-out CenturyLink Center in 2016, and his farm tour stopped in Lincoln last year.
Tickets, $36.75 to $86.75, are available via Ticketmaster.
