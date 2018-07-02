Persistence paid off for a Council Bluffs woman Sunday as she finally scored some good eats on her third visit to the Great American Lobster Fest outside the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.
“I showed up three hours too early on Friday and just as I got here Saturday it started raining really hard and they quit selling tickets,” Nicola Shartrand said. “The third time was the charm. I am so happy.”
Shartrand and her husband, John, operate Nicola’s Italian Wine & Fare restaurant in Omaha and the Stay Sweet, Nicola’s bakery in Council Bluffs. The couple were at the festival when it opened at noon and began their afternoon noshing with lobster rolls.
“It was wonderful and (the portions) were very generous,” she said. “This is everything I hoped it would be when I began planning to come here six weeks ago.”
The Great American Lobster Fest, billed as the Midwest’s largest lobster and seafood festival, spread out its claws this weekend by selecting Council Bluffs as one of its three sites during its fifth season. The three-day festival will also be in Chicago during Labor Day weekend and Detroit in mid-September, said operations manager Luke Johanson.
The Lobster Fest was moved to the parking lot east of the Mid-America Center after Missouri River flooding closed Tom Hanafan’s River’s Edge Park. Johanson said he was impressed with how quickly Council Bluffs officials scrambled to find a new home for the event.
“When we came in Tuesday, there was a foot of water on the access road to the park and we had to pull a quick audible,” Johanson said. “I can’t say enough about how much the parks and rec people, and the folks at the Mid-America Center, have done to make this work.”
Live lobsters were flown in fresh from the East Coast courtesy of Lobster Gram. The event also featured other seafood vendors, live music, games and crafts and a full bar.
“We’ll go through a couple thousand pounds of lobster this weekend,” said Johanson, a Boston native who now lives in Chicago. “The crowds have been good even with some weather problems. We’ll be back next year, but I don’t know what location yet.”
The festival’s return would be great news for Don and Judy Deming of Omaha. He chose a full lobster for lunch while his wife had the lobster tail.
The Demings enjoy eating good seafood whether on trips to the East Coast or at Omaha restaurants. On Father’s Day, they dined at the Shucks Fish House & Oyster Bar near 119th and Pacific Streets.
“This is really good. Very good,” Judy Deming said. “We came out because we love seafood, and we want to support the community.”
Barb Williams of Bellevue attended the festival with her husband and other family members. She purchased a full lobster and a lobster roll to share with the others.
“I think it’s a fun event,” Williams said. “It’s just nice to have the (East) Coast in the Midwest.”
