An Omaha-born singer who has earned three Grammy nominations will help the Blues Society of Omaha celebrate its 20th anniversary.
Thursday night’s Jazz on the Green concert will feature Shaun Murphy, who is known for her powerful voice. The Blues Society is co-sponsoring her concert with Omaha Performing Arts.
Murphy started her career in Detroit with Motown Records and once was part of a short-lived duo with Meat Loaf. She also spent 15 years as a member of the Los Angeles-based band Little Feat. As a lead singer, backup singer and session singer, she has performed with Eric Clapton, the Moody Blues, Herbie Hancock, Phil Collins, Alice Cooper Bruce Hornsby and other widely known artist.
Since 1973, she has worked with Bob Seger in the recording studio, and she has performed on all his tours since 1978. She also has recorded several albums with her own group, the Shaun Murphy Band, which will appear with her on the Turner Park stage in Omaha. Her latest recording, 2017’s “Mighty Gates,” features seven songs she wrote and others by some of her favorite artists.
Blue Sunday, from the Blues Society’s BluesEd program, will open the show.
￼ Betsie Freeman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.