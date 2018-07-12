A feisty plus-size teenager becomes a 1960s television dance sensation and civil rights advocate in “Hairspray,” a musical by Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan.
It’s based on a 1998 John Waters cult-favorite film. The musical ran on Broadway for more than 2,600 performances, opening in 2003 and closing in 2009. There also were extensive national tours and a live production on NBC.
Papillion-La Vista Community Theatre is taking on the show as its annual summer musical this year.
Director Jim McKain is excited about the production, said theater publicist Karen Sumpter.
“(He) was impressed at the talent that came out to audition and said he could have cast a whole other show from the talent he had to turn away,” she said.
The show features a cast of nearly 40 actors, singers and dancers. It opens Friday and runs through July 21.
Featured performers include Jessie Kellerman, Erik Quam, Kevin Olsen, Molly Davis, Ryan Savage, Joseph Wright, Megan Morrissey, Julie Enersen, Jay Srygley, Almeda Giles, Daisy Sudderth, Randy Wallace and Mary Kay Desjardins.
