Shayna Steele got her start as a vocalist at age 15 on Ed McMahon’s “Star Search,” a precursor to shows such as “American Idol” and “The Voice.”
She turned to music after moving to Biloxi, Mississippi, with her military family. As a biracial teen, she felt “awkward, out of place and unsure where to fit in,” she says in her online biography.
Steele has been building a successful career ever since. She worked with Moby on his single “Raining Again” in 2005 and later sang on the recording for his “Bourne Ultimatum” theme song. She was on Broadway in “Rent,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Hairspray.”
On Thursday night, she’ll be onstage at Turner Park as the headliner for Jazz on the Green.
The New York City-based singer has recorded two albums, the latest released in 2015, and is working on a third that’s scheduled to be out next year. She has been a backup singer for Bette Midler, John Legend and Rihanna, among others, and has appeared on “The Tonight Show,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Good Morning America” and many other television shows. She’s also in demand in clubs around the United States and in Europe.
This week’s preshow will feature the Brandon Armstrong Quartet.
￼ Betsie Freeman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.