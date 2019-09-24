OPENING
“Red Summer,” Blue Barn Theatre, 1106 S. 10th St., Friday through Oct. 21. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Oct. 6 and 20, 6 p.m. Oct. 13. Tickets: $35 general admission, $30 seniors. Information: bluebarn.org or 402-345-1576.
“Bernhardt/Hamlet,” Brigit St. Brigit Theatre Co., First Central Congregational United Church of Christ, 421 S. 36th St., Friday through Oct 20. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Oct. 4, 5, 18 and 19, 2 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 6 and 20. Tickets: $30 general admission, $25 students, people 65 and older and military personnel. Information: bsbtheatre.com or 402-502-4910.
“The Cat in the Hat,” Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St., Friday through Oct 13. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $20 general admission. Discount ticket vouchers are available at all area Hy-Vee stores. Reservations are required. Information: rosetheater.org or 402-345-4849.
“Company,” Creighton University Department of Fine and Performing Arts, 2500 California Plaza, opens Wednesday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Oct. 5, 2 p.m. Oct. 6. Tickets: $5 to $18. Information: 402-280-1448.
COMING
“The Rocky Horror Show,” Omaha Community Playhouse, opens Oct. 4. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.
CONTINUING
“Hamilton,” Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St., through Sunday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $75 to $350. Information: ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.
“Once Upon a Mattress,” Chanticleer Theater, 830 Franklin Ave., Council Bluffs, through Sunday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $25 adults, $20 seniors, $15 children and students. Information: chanticleertheater.com or 712-323-9955.
“Catch Me If You Can,” Bellevue Little Theater, 203 W. Mission Ave., through Sunday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 students with ID. Reservations are recommended. Information: bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com or 402-291-1554.
“Annie,” Omaha Community Playhouse Hawks Mainstage, 6915 Cass St., through Oct. 13. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: Start at $32 adults, $20 students and vary by performance. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.
