Miriam Guittierez performs in "Go, Dog. Go! at the Rose Theater, opening Friday.

OPENING

“Of Mice and Men,” Lofte Community Theatre, Manley, Nebraska, Friday through Sept. 15. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Exception: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12. Tickets: $22 reserved seats. Information: lofte.org or 402-234-2553.

“Hamilton,” Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St., Tuesday through Sept. 29. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 7 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $75 to $350. Information: ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.

COMING

“Once Upon a Mattress,” Chanticleer Theater, opens Sept. 13. Information: chanticleertheater.com or 712-323-9955.

“Catch Me If You Can,” Bellevue Little Theater, opens Sept. 13. Information: bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com or 402-291-1554.

“Annie,” Omaha Community Playhouse, opens Sept. 13. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.

“Red Summer,” Blue Barn Theatre, opens Sept. 26. Information: bluebarn.org or 402-345-1576.

“The Cat in the Hat,” Rose Theater, opens Sept. 27. Information: rosetheater.org or 402-345-4849.

CONTINUING

Go, Dog. Go! Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St, through Sept. 30. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $20 general admission. Discount ticket vouchers are available at all area Hy-Vee stores. Reservations are required. Information: rosetheater.org or 402-345-4849.

Sweat,” Omaha Community Playhouse Howard Drew Theatre, 6915 Cass St., through Sept. 15. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $36 to $44 adults (depending on performance), $18 students. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.

￼ Betsie Freeman

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

