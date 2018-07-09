Can't get enough outdoor movies this summer? The Capitol District, at 10th Street and Capitol Avenue, will host a free summer movie series starting Wednesday .
Guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for the four-week Classics on Capitol series. Films will show in the district’s outdoor plaza at 7 p.m. on a 300’ by 150’ LED screen. Food and drink will be available for purchase.
The lineup includes:
July 11: “Casablanca” (PG)
July 18: “Rocky” (PG)
July 25: “Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark” (PG)
Aug. 1: “Angels in the Outfield” (PG)
For more, go to capitoldistrictomaha.com.
