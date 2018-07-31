20180801_liv_fivefinger

Five Finger Death Punch will play Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 21 along with Breaking Benjamin.

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin will return to the area this fall.

The heavy metal and hard rock bands will play Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 21.

Bad Wolves and From Ashes to New will open the show.

Both bands are in the midst of a summer tour after releasing new albums earlier this year. Five Finger Death Punch released “And Justice For None” in May, and Breaking Benjamin released its latest, “Ember,” in April.

Both bands have already made stops in the area this year: Five Finger Death Punch played Westfair Amphitheater and Breaking Benjamin played Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Tickets, $22 to $86.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.

Our best concert photos from 2018

1 of 64

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey covers music, whether it's pop, indie or punk, through artist interviews, reviews and trend stories. He also occasionally cover other entertainment. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription