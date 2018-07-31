Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin will return to the area this fall.
The heavy metal and hard rock bands will play Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 21.
Bad Wolves and From Ashes to New will open the show.
Both bands are in the midst of a summer tour after releasing new albums earlier this year. Five Finger Death Punch released “And Justice For None” in May, and Breaking Benjamin released its latest, “Ember,” in April.
Both bands have already made stops in the area this year: Five Finger Death Punch played Westfair Amphitheater and Breaking Benjamin played Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Tickets, $22 to $86.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster.
