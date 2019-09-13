Sure, there are new seasons of "Modern Family" and "Supernatural," as well as brand-new shows such as "Batwoman," "Perfect Harmony" and "Nancy Drew."
But local viewers might be looking for shows such as "Bless This Mess" and "Village Gazette," whose stories are based in Nebraska.
Starring Dax Shepard and Lake Bell, "Bless This Mess" is about a couple of big-city folks who move to a Nebraska farm. Former Omaha comedian Amber Ruffin starred in and wrote "Village Gazette," a comedy about the editor of the Benson Village Gazette. It is, of course, based in a town called Benson, which is named after the Omaha neighborhood where Ruffin grew up.
And those aren't the only shows with local ties.
We flipped through the fall TV schedules to find updates for the shows that might be soon name-dropping Omaha to see when they might arrive in your living room.
"Bless This Mess"
The show aired six episodes in the middle of last year's TV season, and now it's coming back to ABC for a full season on Sept. 24. The original cast is returning, and the show's creators said this season will feature more of the characters in the nearby small town, according to Deadline. Maybe we'll even get an episode when the former New Yorkers leave the farm to spend a day in the metropolis of Omaha.
"I Mom So Hard"
Omaha comedians Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley struck gold with their "#IMomSoHard" comedy web series, and they even got a pilot deal with CBS. (Freddie Prinze Jr. was on the cast.) But that series wasn't picked up. Now they're back at it (again) with a development deal (again) starring themselves (again). There's no Freddie Prinze Jr., but the pair is set to star in the series under development at NBC. Since it's just a script deal (so far), we probably won't see this one for a while.
"Village Gazette"
Though Ruffin wrote in and starred in the pilot episode and it was also produced by Seth Meyers and Lorne Michaels, the show didn't pick up steam. NBC passed on it.
"The Rookie"
The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as the oldest rookie in the Los Angeles Police Department. It also features Omaha native David Radcliff as one of the writers. Though Radcliff said he's moving on from the show, he also said he worked on the upcoming second season.
"LA's Finest"
Jessica Alba and Omaha native Gabrielle Union are back at it. Their cop show is a spin-off of "Bad Boys II" featuring Union's character, and it will come back for a second season on cable company Spectrum's on-demand service.
"Baby-Sitters Club"
Omaha native Rachel Shukert is the showrunner for this adaptation of the classic children's novel series. Its cast includes Alicia Silverstone and Mark Feuerstein. Netflix doesn't have a release date, but there is an official synopsis: "In this contemporary take on the beloved book series, five best friends launch a baby-sitting business that's big on fun and adventure."
"Dumb and Dumber" (1994)
There's that scene where Lloyd takes a wrong turn, heading to Lincoln, Nebraska, instead of Aspen, Colorado. Of course, nowhere would this pairing of signs exist. IMDB lists Nebraska as a filming location. But whether the wrong way scene — or the subsequent one in which Lloyd TOTALLY redeems himself — were Nebraska-shot? Can't be sure. It does look like it could be Nebraska.
In the Johnny Knoxville-starring comedy, our elderly hero lives in Lincoln. No scenes were filmed there, but they did shoot footage of the Nebraska State Capitol to cut in with the scenes set in Lincoln.
Though the best picture winner was almost entirely shot in South Dakota, its filming locations included Nebraska. A note at the end of the film mentions that the last band of free Sioux Indians surrendered at Fort Robinson, Nebraska.
"Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" (2013)
"Dances With Wolves" (1990)
“Elizabethtown" (2005)
Cameron Crowe's romantic comedy filmed scenes at and near Scotts Bluff National Monument, west of Scottsbluff and Gering, and Carhenge, north of Alliance.
“The Assassination of Richard Nixon” (2004)
This Sean Penn movie you might not remember shot footage in several downtown and midtown Omaha locations. Penn had also shot portions of his 1991 film “The Indian Runner” in Omaha.
“Held Up” (1999)
The Jamie Foxx and Nia Long comedy was shot, in part, in Fremont, Nebraska.
“Paper Moon” (1973)
Peter Bogdanovich shot parts of his classic road movie near Rulo, Nebraska.
“Lucky” (2011)
This Colin Hanks and Jeffrey Tambor serial killer comedy was shot in 30 area locations in Omaha and Council Bluffs, including the offices of The Daily Nonpareil.
“American Honey” (2016)
Shia LaBeouf briefly moved into the home of a Bennington family to shoot scenes for Andrea Arnold’s film.
