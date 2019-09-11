jennifer, thomas, kathy

A scene from “Sweat,” which runs at the Omaha Community Playhouse through Sunday.

 CHRISTIAN ROBERTSON

OPENING

“Once Upon a Mattress,” Chanticleer Theater, 830 Franklin Ave., Council Bluffs, Friday through Sept. 29. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $25 adults, $20 seniors, $15 children and students. Information: chanticleertheater.com or 712-323-9955.

Catch Me If You Can,” Bellevue Little Theater, 203 W. Mission Ave., Friday through Sept. 29. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 students with ID. Reservations are recommended. Information: bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com or 402-291-1554.

Annie,” Omaha Community Playhouse Hawks Mainstage, 6915 Cass St., Friday through Oct. 13. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: Start at $32 adults, $20 students and vary by performance. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.

COMING

“Red Summer,” Blue Barn Theatre, opens Sept. 26. Information: bluebarn.org or 402-345-1576.

“The Cat in the Hat,” Rose Theater, opens Sept. 27. Information: rosetheater.org or 402-345-4849.

gutierrez go dog go

Miriam Guittierez performs in "Go, Dog. Go!" at the Rose Theater.

CONTINUING

Go, Dog. Go! Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St., through Sunday. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $25 general admission. Discount ticket vouchers are available at all area Hy-Vee stores. Reservations are required. Information: rosetheater.org or 402-345-4849.

Hamilton,” Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St., through Sept. 29. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays, 1 and 7 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $75 to $350. Information: ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.

Of Mice and Men,” Lofte Community Theatre, Manley, Nebraska, through Sunday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $22 reserved seats. Information: lofte.org or 402-234-2553.

Sweat,” Omaha Community Playhouse Howard Drew Theatre, 6915 Cass St., through Sunday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $36 to $44 adults (depending on performance), $18 students. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.

