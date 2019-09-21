Comedy Series

  • “Barry”
  • “Fleabag”
  • “The Good Place”
  • “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • “Russian Doll”
  • “Schitt’s Creek”
  • “Veep”

Drama Series

  • “Better Call Saul”
  • “Bodyguard”
  • “Game of Thrones”
  • “Killing Eve”
  • “Ozark”
  • “Pose”
  • “Succession”
  • “This is Us”

Actor, Drama Series

  • Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
  • Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”
  • Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”
  • Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
  • Billy Porter, “Pose”
  • Milo Ventimiglia, “This is Us”

Supporting Actor, Drama Series

  • Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”
  • Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”
  • Alfie Allen, “Game of Thrones”
  • Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”
  • Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
  • Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”
  • Chris Sullivan, “This is Us”

Actress, Drama Series

  • Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”
  • Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
  • Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
  • Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
  • Laura Linney, “Ozark”
  • Viola Davis, “How To Get Away With Murder”
  • Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”

Supporting Actress, Drama Series

  • Gwendoline Christie, “Game of Thrones”
  • Julia Garner, “Ozark”
  • Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”
  • Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”
  • Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”
  • Maisie Williams “Game of Thrones”

Actress, Comedy Series

  • Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
  • Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”
  • Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
  • Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Actor, Comedy Series

  • Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
  • Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”
  • Ted Danson, “The Good Place”
  • Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
  • Bill Hader, “Barry”
  • Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series

  • Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
  • Stephen Root, “Barry”
  • Henry Winkler, “Barry”
  • Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
  • Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Tony Hale, “Veep”

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series

  • Sarah Goldberg, “Barry”
  • Sian Clifford, “Fleabag”
  • Olivia Colman, “Fleabag”
  • Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”
  • Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
  • Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live
  • Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”

Limited Series

  • “Chernobyl”
  • “Escape at Dannemora”
  • “Fosse/Verdon”
  • “When They See Us”
  • “Sharp Objects”

Actor, Limited Series or Movie

  • Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”
  • Benicio Del Toro, “Escape at Dannemora”
  • Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”
  • Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”
  • Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

  • Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”
  • Paul Dano, “Escape at Dannemora”
  • Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”
  • Asante Blackk, “When They See Us”
  • John Leguizamo, “When They See Us”
  • Michael K. Williams, “When They See Us”

Actress, Limited Series or Movie

  • Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”
  • Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”
  • Aunjanue Ellis, “When They See Us”
  • Joey King, “The Act”
  • Niecy Nash, “When They See Us”
  • Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

  • Patricia Arquette, “The Act”
  • Marsha Stephanie Blake, “When They See Us”
  • Patricia Clarkson “Sharp Objects”
  • Vera Farmiga, “When They See Us”
  • Margaret Qualley, “Fosse/Verdon”
  • Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”

Television Movie

  • “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch”
  • “Brexit”
  • “Deadwood”
  • “King Lear”
  • “My Dinner with Herve”

Variety Talk Series

  • “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
  • “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”
  • “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
  • “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
  • “The Late Late Show with James Corden”
  • “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Variety Sketch Series

  • “At Home with Amy Sedaris”
  • “Documentary Now!”
  • “Drunk History”
  • “I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman”
  • “Saturday Night Live”
  • “Who Is America?”

Reality-Competition Program

  • “The Amazing Race”
  • “American Ninja Warrior”
  • “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
  • “Top Chef”
  • “The Voice”
  • “Nailed It”

