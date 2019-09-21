Comedy Series
- “Barry”
- “Fleabag”
- “The Good Place”
- “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- “Russian Doll”
- “Schitt’s Creek”
- “Veep”
Drama Series
- “Better Call Saul”
- “Bodyguard”
- “Game of Thrones”
- “Killing Eve”
- “Ozark”
- “Pose”
- “Succession”
- “This is Us”
Actor, Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
- Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”
- Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones”
- Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
- Billy Porter, “Pose”
- Milo Ventimiglia, “This is Us”
Supporting Actor, Drama Series
- Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”
- Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”
- Alfie Allen, “Game of Thrones”
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”
- Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
- Michael Kelly, “House of Cards”
- Chris Sullivan, “This is Us”
Actress, Drama Series
- Emilia Clarke, “Game of Thrones”
- Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
- Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
- Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
- Laura Linney, “Ozark”
- Viola Davis, “How To Get Away With Murder”
- Mandy Moore, “This Is Us”
Supporting Actress, Drama Series
- Gwendoline Christie, “Game of Thrones”
- Julia Garner, “Ozark”
- Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”
- Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”
- Sophie Turner, “Game of Thrones”
- Maisie Williams “Game of Thrones”
Actress, Comedy Series
- Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”
- Natasha Lyonne, “Russian Doll”
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”
- Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
- Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Actor, Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”
- Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”
- Ted Danson, “The Good Place”
- Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
- Bill Hader, “Barry”
- Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”
Supporting Actor, Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
- Stephen Root, “Barry”
- Henry Winkler, “Barry”
- Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”
- Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Tony Hale, “Veep”
Supporting Actress, Comedy Series
- Sarah Goldberg, “Barry”
- Sian Clifford, “Fleabag”
- Olivia Colman, “Fleabag”
- Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”
- Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
- Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live
- Anna Chlumsky, “Veep”
Limited Series
- “Chernobyl”
- “Escape at Dannemora”
- “Fosse/Verdon”
- “When They See Us”
- “Sharp Objects”
Actor, Limited Series or Movie
- Mahershala Ali, “True Detective”
- Benicio Del Toro, “Escape at Dannemora”
- Jared Harris, “Chernobyl”
- Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”
- Sam Rockwell, “Fosse/Verdon”
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
- Stellan Skarsgård, “Chernobyl”
- Paul Dano, “Escape at Dannemora”
- Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”
- Asante Blackk, “When They See Us”
- John Leguizamo, “When They See Us”
- Michael K. Williams, “When They See Us”
Actress, Limited Series or Movie
- Amy Adams, “Sharp Objects”
- Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”
- Aunjanue Ellis, “When They See Us”
- Joey King, “The Act”
- Niecy Nash, “When They See Us”
- Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie
- Patricia Arquette, “The Act”
- Marsha Stephanie Blake, “When They See Us”
- Patricia Clarkson “Sharp Objects”
- Vera Farmiga, “When They See Us”
- Margaret Qualley, “Fosse/Verdon”
- Emily Watson, “Chernobyl”
Television Movie
- “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch”
- “Brexit”
- “Deadwood”
- “King Lear”
- “My Dinner with Herve”
Variety Talk Series
- “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”
- “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”
- “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
- “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”
- “The Late Late Show with James Corden”
- “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”
Variety Sketch Series
- “At Home with Amy Sedaris”
- “Documentary Now!”
- “Drunk History”
- “I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman”
- “Saturday Night Live”
- “Who Is America?”
Reality-Competition Program
- “The Amazing Race”
- “American Ninja Warrior”
- “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
- “Top Chef”
- “The Voice”
- “Nailed It”
