1. You could drink at the zoo (but please do so responsibly)
The Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium’s insanely popular Brew at the Zoo event is returning for its fifth year. Admission ($70 for members, $80 for non-members) gets you a souvenir tasting glass and unlimited samples of beer from 8-11 p.m., including the first of four specialty zoo brews made by Zipline Brewing Co., Red Panda Wheat. For more info, visit omahazoo.com.
— Chris "Zippitydoo!" Peters
2. You could watch a movie outside.
Starting at dusk Monday, Alamo Drafthouse Omaha will play “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” in Midtown Crossing’s Turner Park. The film, objectively one of the greatest ever made, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. More info
Falconwood Park will continue its summer series of drive-in movies this week with “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” which will start Thursday at dusk.
Friday night, Falconwood will screen a double-feature of “Armageddon” and “Men in Black.”
Saturday will be a screening of “Twister,” and Sunday a screening of “Dirty Dancing.”
— Micah "who cares, life is meaningless" Mertes
3. You could eat some Cajun classics.
Acadian Grille Scratch Kitchen, which is serving a menu of Cajun classics, is now open. The restaurant is in a former location of Voodoo Taco, at 725 N. 114th St.
Acadian serves the Cajun dishes you might imagine — crab cakes, po' boy sandwiches, fried catfish and cornbread — along with a few more creative dishes, like gator bites and boudin balls, as well as a selection of Cajun-inspired pasta dishes.
Go to acadiangrille.com for more info.
— Sarah "Baker" Hansen
4. You could catch some good indie movies.
Opening this week are:
1. “Sorry to Bother You,” rapper Boots Riley’s critically acclaimed feature directorial debut. Lakeith Stanfield (“Get Out,” “Atlanta”) stars as an Oakland telemarketer who discovers that he’s much more effective at his job when he uses his “white voice,” which sounds quite a bit like David Cross. A surreal, sorta dystopian comedy that co-stars Tessa Thompson, Armie Hammer, Terry Crews, Patton Oswalt and Danny Glover.
2. “Three Identical Strangers,” an unmissable documentary about three 19-year-old men, all complete strangers, who discover that they are identical triplets separated at birth. But beneath this feel-good story lies a disturbing secret.
3. “Whitney,” a documentary about the life and music of Whitney Houston.
The three movies open Friday.
— Micah "They have paid a movie critic in 2018?" Mertes
5. You could learn about the science of beer.
Founders of Farnam House Brewing Co. will discuss the science behind brewing at the upcoming Science Cafe.
The presentation will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St.
The presenters, Tony Thomas and Phil Doerr, traveled around the U.S. and to Germany, Belgium and the Czech Republic to research and meet brewing experts. The pair founded the South Omaha Brewers Homebrew Club before launching Farnam House.
Pizza will be provided to the first 50 Science Cafe attendees. For more information, visit unmc.edu/sciencecafe.
— Blake "News" Ursch
6. You could go to Lincoln’s Green Flash.
The San Diego-based Green Flash Brewing Company has opened its Lincoln brewhouse and eatery.
The location, in the former Ploughshare Brewing Co. space at 16th and P Streets, includes a full-scale restaurant and currently employs about 25 people.
The Lincoln brewery is Green Flash’s fourth U.S. location and includes a 10,000-square-foot production facility.
— Blake "Get it? Rhymes with 'fake,' like fake news, blake news, lol" Ursch
7. You could see the new movie where The Rock faces off against a really tall building.
Yes, I know “Skyscraper” looks like garbage. The film, an undeniable “Die Hard” rip-off, stars (Dwayne Johnson) as a former FBI agent who must save his family when terrorists attack the world’s tallest building.
The golden age of action movies this is not. But even if “Skyscraper” is a rip-off, at least it’s not a sequel. At least Neve Campbell is in it. And at least the movie has a dirt-simple title that you can easily remember. I long for the day when Hollywood will finally have the courage to just call a movie "Building" or "Car" or "Man."
“Skyscraper” opens Thursday night.
— Micah "I can't think of another one for Micah" Mertes
8. You could eat at the new 801 Grill
Writes Sarah "Baker" Hansen:
“The new 801 Grill, in One Pacific Place, isn’t trendy. Instead, the restaurant, owned by the group that runs downtown Omaha’s 801 Chophouse, sticks to what it knows best: meat and potatoes, hearty sides and hefty desserts. But there’s one difference: At the Grill, the price point is less ‘special occasion’ and more ‘weeknight treat.’
Read S"B"H’s full review here.
9. You could throw your hat into the DC vs. Marvel debate.
Thursday night, the 1877 Society will host a side event to their annual “Animus” movie screening.
At Aksarben Cinema, a panel will duke it out in a debate that’s been raging on for decades: DC vs. Marvel.
The panel will include Abby Cape, Omaha Public Library; Dave DeMarco, Legend Comics & Coffee; Tracie Mauk, Big Canvas; and Ryan Syrek, The Reader. The evening will be emceed by Matt Tompkins, of “Omaha Live!”
The evening will begin at 5 with a reception featuring cocktails and appetizers. The panel discussion starts at 6.
Tickets are $25 for 1877 Society members and $35 general. Admission includes appetizers, popcorn and one beverage. To get tickets, go to www.aksarbencinema.com and select “July 12” showtimes.
1877 Society is a group of library enthusiasts and advocates in their 20s, 30s and 40s who support the Omaha Public Library Foundation. The foundation raises money for the Omaha Public Library. Animus proceeds will benefit Omaha Public Library programs and services.
Visit www.1877society.org or call 402-444-4589 for more info.
— Micah "wrote most of this list this week" Mertes
10. You could go to Jazz on the Green
Jazz on the Green continues Thursday night at Midtown Crossing’s Turner Park.
The headliner this week will be The Big Takeover. More info here.
— This entry is uncredited because I couldn't find anyone to write it and it was pretty simple so I wrote it but I'm not going to take credit for it
11. You could stream ‘GLOW’ or ‘Sharp Objects’
Two of the best shows of the year so far are now on various streaming platforms.
“GLOW,” Netflix’s dramedic series set in the world of female professional wrestlers, recently dropped an excellent second season.
And “Sharp Objects,” the new HBO limited series, premiered this past Sunday. It’s a Missouri-set murder mystery starring Amy Adams and from the director of “Big Little Lies,” and it is absolutely worth your time.
— Micah "Have a good week, everyone" Mertes
12. Listen to a good record
It’s halfway through the year. Take a breath. Put on some good music. I even picked some for you. Check them out.
— Kevin "Baker" Coffey
13. Go see an acoustic show
Roger Clyne was once the lead singer of The Refreshments. When he could no longer perform under that band name, he created Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers, and he kept playing those old Refreshments songs and making new ones. Now he’s on an acoustic tour that includes a stop at Reverb Lounge on Thursday. Tickets, $20, at etix.com.
— Kevin "Not Kevin Cole" Coffey
14. Get drenched in fake blood
Find a poncho. You’ll need it for all the blood when costumed, blood-soaked rockers GWAR come to the Bourbon Theatre on Sunday. Tickets, $22, at ticketweb.com.
— Kevin "Coffee joke" Coffey
