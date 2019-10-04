Old Chicago's Old Market location has closed after 23 years of business.
The restaurant, at 1111 Harney St., posted a sign on its front doors Friday that said, "We regret to inform you that the Omaha Old Market location has permanently closed. We thank you for the years of patronage and fun."
Old Chicago rewards members will be transferred to the restaurant's 425 N. 78th St. location.
