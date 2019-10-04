Little Bohemia is going to the dogs — and that's not a bad thing.

A Facebook post by Omaha Dog Bar announced a spring 2020 opening in the Little Bohemia neighborhood. 

The business's website describes Omaha Dog Bar as Nebraska's first indoor/outdoor dog park with "a unique membership-based community for dogs and their humans." 

The 21-plus establishment will also feature a bar, eatery and dog-friendly events. 

Leta Thrasher, an Omaha resident, is listed as the founder. The website says Thrasher currently co-operates Omaha.dog, a web-based community that connects dog owners with dog-friendly services, businesses and events.

All dogs visiting the establishment must be more than 4 months old, have their vaccinations and be spayed or neutered if they're older than a year. 

Omaha Dog Bar will be located at 1231 S. 14th St, according to its Facebook page. 

