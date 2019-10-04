Reuben a Cocker Spaniel Poodle peaks out from under the chair of his owner Mariah Hlavaty of Omaha, while the Nebraska Doodles consisting of dogs and their owners participated in the Pups on Patio night at Cantina Laredo in Omaha, Nebraska, Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
Little Bohemia is going to the dogs — and that's not a bad thing.
A Facebook post by Omaha Dog Bar announced a spring 2020 opening in the Little Bohemia neighborhood.
The business's website describes Omaha Dog Bar as Nebraska's first indoor/outdoor dog park with "a unique membership-based community for dogs and their humans."
The 21-plus establishment will also feature a bar, eatery and dog-friendly events.
Leta Thrasher, an Omaha resident, is listed as the founder. The website says Thrasher currently co-operates Omaha.dog, a web-based community that connects dog owners with dog-friendly services, businesses and events.
All dogs visiting the establishment must be more than 4 months old, have their vaccinations and be spayed or neutered if they're older than a year.
Omaha Dog Bar will be located at 1231 S. 14th St, according to its Facebook page.
