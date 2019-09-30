20191001_liv_dunham

Jeff Dunham and his puppet Peanut are coming to Omaha again.

Jeff Dunham will be talking to himself in Omaha.

The comedian and ventriloquist will appear in Omaha with puppets including Peanut, Walter, Bubba J. and Achmed at CHI Health Center on April 2. 

Dunham is headed on a new tour, "Jeff Dunham, Seriously!?," and it follows a new Netflix special, "Beside Himself," that was released last week. Dunham introduced a new puppet in his latest special. A jittery, nervous guy in a suit, Larry is "personal adviser to the president."

One of the most popular and highest-earning comedians in the world, Dunham's comedy set is a mix of regular stand-up and conversations between him and his goofball ventriloquist dummies. 

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

