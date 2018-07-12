20180520_liv_u2_review_picMD17

I’ve seen a lot of shows this year, but it still doesn’t feel like enough.

With 2018 half-over, I looked back on every show.

St. Vincent at the Holland Performing Arts Center

Annie Clark’s show always evolves. This time, it was full of lights and video and the entirety of her latest album, “Masseduction.” She played it entirely solo, and it was wild.

Wyclef Jean and the Omaha Symphony at the Holland Performing Arts Center

These are the uncommon sort of pairings I like to see. It was a shining example of how to do something cool with rapper/singer/composer Wyclef and the power of the entire orchestra behind him.

Pink at Pinnacle Bank Arena

My goodness. I’ve seen a lot of pop shows, and most of them are nothing compared to the wondrous spectacle of a Pink concert. Plus, she can actually sing even while hanging upside down. She’s a true talent.

Jack White at Baxter Arena

The chatter before was about the no cellphone policy. The chatter after was about the lack of “Seven Nation Army.” But the show was all about White and his guitar as he rambled through numerous solos.

Shania Twain at CenturyLink Center

She sounds like she does on the radio. No joke. I’d listen to her sing the dictionary.

U2 at CenturyLink Center

A lot of bands do shows full of pomp and mind-numbing crap. U2 did it the right way, filling the arena with crazy production that enhanced the performance and made their grandiose show even more grand.

Flogging Molly and Dropkick Murphys at Stir Cove

Loud, fast and you can drink beer to it. This was a blast. More, please.

Cody Jinks at SumTur Amphitheater

A fantastic country singer, Jinks put on a fantastic show before he had to stop early and go to the hospital. It wasn’t a full set, but it was still one of the best of the year. And he’s coming back for a makeup date.

