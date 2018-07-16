Explore the corridors of George and Sarah Joslyn’s legendary Gold Coast mansion on Saturday. The event includes a tour of all the castle’s floors — including the basement. Dinner and drinks will follow. Doors open at 5 p.m. The tour will be from 6 to 9 p.m. To buy tickets, visit joslyncastle.com.
2. See Hall & Oates
The famous musical duo will perform Wednesday at the CenturyLink Center. Daryl Hall and John Oates have produced 18 albums. They have 16 top-10 hits — six of them No. 1s. The pair have sold more than 14 million albums. And with songs like “Maneater,” “Kiss On My List,” “Private Eyes,” “Rich Girl” and many, many, many others, Hall and Oates are still filling arenas.
3. See ‘Leave No Trace’
This stunning new drama from the director of “Winter’s Bone” is about a father and daughter living in the woods outside of Portland, Oregon. The two have survived on their own for years, but a little mistake changes their lives forever. An unmissable movie. See it at Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater.
Avoli Osteria, in Dundee, will celebrate its 5-year birthday Wednesday with a wine dinner. Elena Walch wines will be paired with four courses prepared by chef Dario Schicke, and a representative from the winery will be on site to speak with diners and answer questions. Seating is limited. Tickets are $85 a diner before tax and tip. To reserve a seat, call 402-933-7400. Avoli is at 5013 Underwood Ave.
Looking for something fun to do with kids every Thursday morning? Then check out Kids Funfare at Regency Court Shopping Center. The free event will take place every Thursday in June and July from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. To view a schedule of events, click here.
Several local bowling centers are participating in the Kids Bowl Free program. The program is designed by bowling centers to give back to the community and provide a safe, secure and fun way for kids to spend time this summer. Children whose age does not exceed a limit by a participating bowling center are eligible to register for two free games a day, all summer long, courtesy of participating bowling centers. Local bowling centers include Maplewood Lanes, Mockingbird Lanes, Sempeck’s Bowling & Entertainment, West Lanes and Western Bowl in Omaha, Papio Bowl in Papillion, The Mark in Elkhorn and Thunder Bowl in Council Bluffs, Iowa. For a complete list of participating bowling centers in Nebraska, click here. For Iowa, click here.
The first Friday of every month from 6 to 9 p.m., the Old Market holds an event that encourages people to enjoy local creativity, including live music and art galleries. Kids might have a limited attention span for the art, but they can enjoy free trolley rides around the Old Market. You can park in the lot at the southwest corner of 13th and Leavenworth Streets for free and get on the trolley. For more information, click here.
The crime-fighting reptiles will bring their team-building skills and passion for pizza to the Omaha Children’s Museum this summer. The exhibit will feature collaborative games and puzzles, a pizza shooter, an obstacle course through the turtles’ sewer lair, ninja skills training and an inventor workshop with Donatello. The exhibit is open through Sept. 2. More.
Open through Aug. 19, the “Children's China: Celebrating Culture, Character and Confucius” exhibit at the Omaha Children’s Museum allows kids to explore what life is like for children in modern China through six immersive components. The exhibit, designed for kids ages 3 to 12, will feature a Chinese school, panda reserve, traditional neighborhood market, daily dragon parade, paper-cutting and traditional musical instruments. More.
Several communities — Benson, Papillion, La Vista, Gretna and Dundee to name a few — all are holding special celebrations this summer. The fun includes parades, food, music and carnival rides. Check out the full list here.
Join Nebraska Game and Parks for Family Fishing at several local lakes and parks this summer. Look for Nebraska Game and Parks’ colorful fishing trailer, where they will have rods and reels to borrow, bait and certified fishing instructors ready to help. No experience is necessary. All events are free. All participants age 16 or older need a 2017 fishing permit if they fish at the events. To see a full list of events, click here.
Omaha is home to more than 200 parks, and many include playgrounds, trails and other attractions. Check out the list and maps here, and explore a new park with your kids. Make sure to check out the Heartland of America Park downtown and the giant slides.
Guests can step back into history and see if they have what it takes to survive as a Jamestown colonist in 1607 at the Durham Museum's exhibit “American Adventure.” The exhibit, which is open through July 29, will take visitors on an immersive, educational role-play adventure. Tickets are $11 for adults, $8 for seniors (62 and older) and $7 for children ages 3 to 12. Museum members and children 2 and younger are free. The Durham Museum is located at 801 S. 10th St. More.
Come to Midtown Crossing at Turner Park for free yoga. The final Yoga Rocks the Park will take place Sunday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Turner Park, near 31st Avenue and Farnam Street. The event features an all-levels yoga class accompanied by live, local musicians. Kids can practice yoga with their parents, or they can practice with their peers at Camp Yoga Rocks. Kids ages 4 to 10 are welcome to that session at 4 p.m. More.
The Omaha, Bellevue and Council Bluffs public libraries are currently offering free day passes to Fontenelle Forest. Each pass admits two adults and children from their household. More information can be found at each library.
There are several indoor pools around the Omaha area, including Mockingbird, 10242 Mockingbird Drive, and Montclair, 2304 S. 135th Ave. Check here for open swim times and dates. Other indoor pools include the Salvation Army Kroc Center Aquatic Center, 2825 Y St. and CoCo Key Water Resort, 3321 S. 72nd St. Local YMCAs also have open swim times. If you're not a member, many locations allow for the public to buy a day pass.
Several area stores host craft time for children every weekend. Kids can create a craft Saturday at Lakeshore Learning Store from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids 3 and older can do crafts Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon with the Michaels Kids Club. Sign up online or just drop in. The cost is $2 per project, supplies included.
Take an afternoon to go roller skating with your kids. You can laugh at each other while you fall down again and again. Check out Omaha's SkateDaze, 3616 S. 132nd St., and Skate City, 1220 S. Fort Crook Road in Bellevue.
Put your family on a path of discovery and good fitness this summer. Here are 10 destinations with kid-friendly things to see and do along the foot trails.
Are your kids animal lovers? If so, there are several ways they can help the animals at the Nebraska Humane Society, including reading to them during adoption hours. Check out more fun ways here.
Community Centers offer something for every member of your family — from infants to senior citizens. For a full list of community centers, click here.
