CMCL0218.jpg
Buy Now

The Joslyn Castle

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

1. Go to Joslyn Castle Unlocked

Explore the corridors of George and Sarah Joslyn’s legendary Gold Coast mansion on Saturday. The event includes a tour of all the castle’s floors — including the basement. Dinner and drinks will follow. Doors open at 5 p.m. The tour will be from 6 to 9 p.m. To buy tickets, visit joslyncastle.com.

2. See Hall & Oates

The famous musical duo will perform Wednesday at the CenturyLink Center. Daryl Hall and John Oates have produced 18 albums. They have 16 top-10 hits — six of them No. 1s. The pair have sold more than 14 million albums. And with songs like “Maneater,” “Kiss On My List,” “Private Eyes,” “Rich Girl” and many, many, many others, Hall and Oates are still filling arenas.

3. See ‘Leave No Trace’

This stunning new drama from the director of “Winter’s Bone” is about a father and daughter living in the woods outside of Portland, Oregon. The two have survived on their own for years, but a little mistake changes their lives forever. An unmissable movie. See it at Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater.

4. Shop ‘Prime Day’ at Whole Foods

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can celebrate Amazon’s annual “Prime Day” at Whole Foods. The store, which is owned by Amazon, began running Prime deals last week, and stores are holding celebrations and tastings. Among the deals: spend $10 at the store, get $10 back in Amazon credit.

5. Go to a wine dinner

Avoli Osteria, in Dundee, will celebrate its 5-year birthday Wednesday with a wine dinner. Elena Walch wines will be paired with four courses prepared by chef Dario Schicke, and a representative from the winery will be on site to speak with diners and answer questions. Seating is limited. Tickets are $85 a diner before tax and tip. To reserve a seat, call 402-933-7400. Avoli is at 5013 Underwood Ave.

Check out these 25+ family-friendly things to do all summer long

Summer is the busiest and best time of year. If you're looking for a fun way to plan out your summer while the kids are on vacation, look no further.

1 of 29

Tags

Reporter - Movies, TV and books

Micah Mertes writes about movies and books for The World-Herald. His favorite movie is "Aliens," and his favorite book is also "Aliens." Follow him on Twitter @micahmertes. Phone: 402-444-3182.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription