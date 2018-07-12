Looking for something to do this weekend? Celebrate Omaha's railroad history, go on a wetlands night hike or see an outdoor community theater production.
Red Panda Wheat Release Pizza Party
In partnership with Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, Zipline Brewing Co., 721 N. 14th St., will reveal its first zoo brew — Red Panda Wheat beer — starting at 2 p.m. Friday . There will be art on display and Johnny Rico’s Pizza sold from 5 to 9 p.m. Admission is free.
Brilliant! A Royal Drag & Dance Party
View a British art exhibition, see a royal-inspired drag show and attend a dance party Friday at Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. The adult-only show starts at 8 p.m., followed by a dance party until 11. Cost is $10 for museum members and $20 for nonmembers. There will be a cash bar.
Railroad Days
It's time for the annual summer event celebrating trains and the region's railroad history Saturday and Sunday . From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., visit the five participating locations: Lauritzen Gardens, The Durham Museum, RailsWest Railroad Museum, Union Pacific Railroad Museum and Historic General Dodge House. Trolley and bus transportation will be provided to and from each location. Tickets are available at all locations. Cost is $15 for a family pass for both days, including two adults and dependent children or two grandparents and up to four grandchildren. A $5 pass is available for one additional adult with purchase of a family pass. For more, go to omaharailroaddays.com.
O Comic Con
Celebrate comics and pop culture at this three-day convention at Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way in Council Bluffs. Meet actors, artists and writers; attend panels and shop for art and merchandise. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday ; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets, $25 to $55, are available at ocomiccon.com.
90s Bar Crawl
Dress up in old clothes and hear music of the 1990s during a 90s Bar Craw Saturday from 2 to 10 p.m. Start at Crescent Moon, 3578 Farnam St., for registration from 2 to 5 p.m. Tickets, $25 to $30, include a souvenir cup, slap bracelet, discounted drinks and admission to six Omaha bars. For more, go to 90sbarcrawl.com.
Summer Soundfest
Nebraska Furniture Mart, 700 S. 72nd St., will host an outdoor music event Saturday in its center parking lot, featuring live music, a silent disco, beer garden and food trucks. The event is free from 5 to 9 p.m. Admission is free.
Summer Night Hike
Take a night hike in the wetlands and identify animals Saturday with staff from Fontenlle Forest. Participants must bring water, a flashlight or headlamp and dress appropriately. Meet at the Hitchcock Wetlands Learning Center, 695 Camp Gifford Road in Bellevue, by 8 p.m. This program is free for members or with daily admission. For more, go to fontenelleforest.org.
'Hairspray!'
Papillion LaVista Community Theatre will return to SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St. in Papillion, for a production of 'Hairspray,' the musical. Set in 1960s Baltimore, the show is centered around dance-loving teen Tracy Turnblad and her audition on "The Corny Collins Show." Opening weekend shows are at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for the outdoor show. Concessions are available; no outside food or beverage allowed. Tickets, $10 to $18, are available at sumtur.org.
African Cultural Festival
Celebrate African culture at a free event Sunday at Stinson Park, 2232 S. 64th St. See dance and musical performances, shop from food and craft vendors and meet business and healthy vendors from noon to 8 p.m.. For more, go to afromaha.com.
