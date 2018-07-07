Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out River Fest, go to a historical program or see an outdoor Shakespeare production.
River Fest
Celebrate the summer at Bellevue’s annual festival Friday and Saturday. The event will feature live music, a carnival, barbecue competition, beer garden, classic car show, helicopter rides and food and craft vendors at Haworth Park, 2502 Payne Drive in Bellevue. There will be fireworks at 10 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $1. For hours and more information, go to bellevuenebraska.com.
Omaha Beer Fest
It’s time for the eighth annual outdoor beer event at Horsemen’s Park, 6303 Q St. On Friday andSaturday, from 6 to 9 p.m., more than 60 breweries and cider makers will offer drink samples. There will be music, food vendors, and a beard contest. General admission tickets are $35 and include a tasting glass and unlimited 2-ounce samples of craft beer. For tickets and more information, go to omahabeerfest.com.
Rock on the River
Pack up the chairs and coolers and listen to blues with Blue House and the Rent to Own Horns on Saturday. From 7 to 10 p.m., the free event will also include food and drink vendors, face painting and balloon artists at Tom Hanafan Rivers Edge Park in Council Bluffs.
Yoga in the Park
Head over to Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek, Iowa, on Saturday for outdoor yoga, hosted by Pottawattamie County Conservation. An instructor with Abundant Moon Yoga will lead a 45-minute session at 8 a.m. Bring a beach towel or yoga mat and water, and meet at the front gate parking lot near the playground. Cost is free; a $5 donation is suggested.
History of Omaha Country Club
Douglas County Historical Society will host a program Sunday about the history of the Country Club Historic District, established in 1899, and the private northern Omaha country club. Gary Bowen and Dennis Mihelich will present at 2 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha Campus, 30th and Fort Streets, in building 10, room 110. Cost is free for society members and $5 for non-members. For more, go to douglascohistory.org or call 402-455-9990, ext. 101.
Shakespeare on the Green
Don’t miss one of the final two Shakespeare on the Green productions of the summer Saturday and Sunday. Nebraska Shakespeare will host “Much Ado About Nothing” Saturday and “King John” Sunday at Elmwood Park, south of the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus, 411 N. Elmwood Road. These free outdoor performances start at 8 p.m. with activities and food available at 6 p.m. For more, go to nebraskashakespeare.com.
